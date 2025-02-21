WHAT'S NEW
World Relief Triad surprised by federal funding cuts

World Relief Triad surprised by federal funding cuts

February 21, 2025

“Defend the weak and the fatherless;
uphold the cause of the poor and the oppressed” Psalm 82:3

Jon Musser, Director of Church & Community Engagement with World Relief Triad, shares with Verne (WBFJ) how their mission of refugee resettlement is in jeopardy after federal funding was abruptly and unexpectedly cut , and the refugee resettlement program was suspended by an Executive Order back in January 2025, creating a devastating funding gap for World Relief and hundreds of our peer organizations.

Learn more: worldrelief.org/triad/

World Relief Triad needs all of us to help fill in the GAP…
G = Give
A= Advocate. Reach to our elected leaders the importance of refugee resettlement
P = PRAY

Listen to our conversation…

The sudden cut in federal funding impacts 99 refugee individuals (locally) who recently arrived in our community, resulting in a $500,000 loss in funding to provide critical support for these 20+ families.

World Relief Triad is a faith-based , nonprofit organization that has served and integrated over 10,000 refugees into Triad communities since 1987. World Relief’s mission is to empower the local church to serve the most vulnerable – to bring hope, healing and transformation
World Relief’s work in the US focuses on helping refugees and other immigrants in vulnerable situations rebuild their lives in a new country. www.worldrelief.org/triad

 

