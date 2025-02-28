Friday News for February 28, 2025

Increased Fire Danger. Please NO outdoor burning through Saturday evening.

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen remains HIGH today. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Spring officially begins March 20th

No Mow March? Seriously, the city of Winston-Salem is urging residents to participate in ‘No Mow March’, to help support our pollinators. *Residents will NOT be cited for the height of their lawns during the month of March.

Don’t miss the planet parade TONIGHT.

Most of our planets will be visible to the naked eye. Facing South just after sunset, look up and pan your eyes from west to east and you will see the string of planets. You will likely spot Venus first in the western sky (it’s the brightest). -Lanie Pope (WXII12)

Women’s Self-Defense Class, hosted by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department, happening this Saturday morning (Mar 01) at 10am at Fuel Fitness Gym on Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem. This free seminar, led by trained instructors, is designed to teach essential self-defense techniques. Details at https://www.facebook.com/GOFCSONC

FREE Tax Prep Assistance

FREE Tax Prep Assistance

You can get free tax assistance and tax forms at several Library locations in Forsyth County.

Hours and days of operation vary by location, and assistance is by appointment only, so review the 2025 Free Tax Assistance Flyer to see the full schedule or visit the Library’s online calendar.

VITA appointments at Central Library or ESR can be scheduled by calling 336-714-9206.

AARP WS Tax-Aide appointments can be made online or by calling 336-777-618

Pray for Miss Kay. Kay Robertson of Duck Dynasty fame is recovering after suffering a “substantial injury” from a recent fall. On a recent podcast, Willie, Jase, and Si Robertson provided a detailed update on Miss Kay’s condition. The brothers admitted that it has been challenging caring for their aging parents.

Subway Footlong Deal (for a limited time)

Starting today (Feb 28), you can order any footlong sub on Subway’s menu for just $6.99* by using promo code 699FL on the Subway app or online at Subway.com.

UPDATE: I-40 through Western NC partially re-opening this weekend.

After being damaged by Hurricane Helene in late September, Interstate 40 through the Pigeon River Gorge (that connects North Carolina and Tennessee) will reopen this Saturday, March 1st.

Note: There will be one lane in each direction along the stretch of I-40.

The lanes will be narrower than the normal – so the speed limit will be around 40 mph.

Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina is coming up…

(March 3 – March 8, 2025) https://www.weather.gov/rah/severeprep

Topics include Lightning safety, Flash Flood safety, What to do when Thunderstorms + Tornadoes are imminent? Ways to receive weather alerts and information (WBFJ radio).

Details on keeping you and your family prepared

Note: The National Weather Service in cooperation with local broadcasters will conduct a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday morning around 9:30am.

“Dog Day Adventures” is a new program through the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

Take an adoptable dog out for an ‘adventure’. Just complete some paperwork, get matched up with a dog and you are off on a 3-hour adventure.

You must be a Forsyth County resident. Age 18 or older. Call 336-703-2480.

This Sunday (March 2) is ‘Egg McMuffin Day”

Through the McDonald’s app, you can purchase an Egg McMuffin or Sausage McMuffin with Egg for ($1) one dollar!

McDonald’s is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin all this year (1975).

At my age, getting a “pull through” parking spot,

gives me more joy than it probably should. 😊

-Verne (Morning Show) reflecting on his upcoming 59th birthday on Saturday (March 1).