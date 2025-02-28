SUN@5 (March 2, 2025)

World Relief Triad is a faith-based, nonprofit organization that has served and integrated over 10,000 refugees into the Piedmont Triad since 1987. Learn more at worldrelief.org/triad/

Jon Musser, Director of Church & Community Engagement with World Relief Triad, shares with Verne (WBFJ) how their mission of refugee resettlement in the Triad is in jeopardy after federal funding was abruptly and unexpectedly cut back in January.

Listen now…

Help World Relief Triad fill in the GAP…

G = Give

A= Advocate. Reach to our elected leaders about the importance of refugee resettlement

P = PRAY

“Defend the weak and the fatherless;

uphold the cause of the poor and the oppressed” Psalm 82:3

Plus…

No Mow March?

Seriously, the city of Winston-Salem is urging residents to participate in No Mow March, to help support our pollinators.

Dr. Shaleen Miller, Sustainability Director with the City of Winston-Salem, shares with Verne (WBFJ radio) why its so important to wait till April to mow our lawns.

Listen now…

Residents will not be cited for the height of their lawns during the month of March.

Link: City of Winston-Salem / sustainability https://www.cityofws.org/870/Sustainability

Watch our interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCG_5gdtC-w

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 02, 2025)