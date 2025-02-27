WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home No Mow March   

No Mow March   

wbfj-verne
February 27, 2025

Seriously, the city of Winston-Salem is urging residents to participate in ‘No Mow March’, to help support our pollinators. *Residents will NOT be cited for the height of their lawns during the month of March.

Sustainability Resources… https://www.cityofws.org/870/Sustainability

Check out Verne’s interview with Dr. Shaleen Miller, Sustainability Director with the City of Winston-Salem, encouraging all of us to wait till April to mow our lawns.

Natural Landscape Areas info… https://www.cityofws.org/3281/Natural-Landscaping

 

 

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Thursday News for February 27, 2025

wbfj-verne
February 27, 2025

Collegiate Day Of Prayer

wdecker_wbfj
February 27, 2025

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
February 27, 2025

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
February 26, 2025

Wednesday News for February 26, 2025

wbfj-verne
February 26, 2025

Tuesday News for February 25, 2025

wbfj-verne
February 25, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.