Seriously, the city of Winston-Salem is urging residents to participate in ‘No Mow March’, to help support our pollinators. *Residents will NOT be cited for the height of their lawns during the month of March.

Sustainability Resources… https://www.cityofws.org/870/Sustainability

Check out Verne’s interview with Dr. Shaleen Miller, Sustainability Director with the City of Winston-Salem, encouraging all of us to wait till April to mow our lawns.

Natural Landscape Areas info… https://www.cityofws.org/3281/Natural-Landscaping