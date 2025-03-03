Monday News for March 03, 2025

Spring officially begins March 20th

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen in the MODERATE range for Monday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

It’s ‘Severe Weather Preparedness Week’ in North Carolina

Today’s focus= Severe Thunderstorms and Tornadoes

North Carolina experiences about 40 to 50 ‘thunderstorm days’ per year.

About 10% of thunderstorms are classified as ‘severe’- with winds of 58 miles per hour or stronger. Source: National Weather Service

Details on keeping you and your family prepared on the News Blog

Reminder: A statewide tornado drill is set for this Wednesday morning at 9:30am, an annual test by the National Weather Service in cooperation with local broadcasters.

Today is Canadian Bacon Day, National Anthem Day and…

‘Read Across America’ Day, a day dedicated to motivating children to read, which leads into ‘Read Across America’ Week (March 2-6, 2025)

www.teachstarter.com/us/teaching-resource-collection/read-across-america-day/

Looking Ahead…

Fat Tuesday (March 4) also known as Shrove Tuesday or Pancake Day.

Ash Wednesday (March 5) the 40 ‘days’ of Lent begin.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, March 3, 2025

Forsyth Medical Center on Silas Creek Pky (WS) = till 4pm

Adams Farm Community Church in Jamestown = 2:30 – 7pm

Friendship Baptist Church in Randleman = 2pm – 6:30pm

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Internal Medicine

*Westchester Drive in High Point = 10am – 2pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Increased Fire Danger: Please NO outdoor burning today and Tuesday.

Crews continue to battle wildfires in North and South Carolina.

The Carolina Forest Fire, about five miles northwest of Myrtle Beach, has consumed an estimated 1,600 acres and is only 30% contained (as of Monday morning).

In North Carolina, the U.S. Forestry Service was working to contain multiple wildfires burning in four separate areas across the state on Sunday. The largest wildfire is in Polk County (in the Uwharrie National Forest) about 50 miles east of Charlotte. That fire has burned about 500 acres as of late Sunday and is now 30% contained. https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2025/03/03/crews-battle-wildfires-in-north-and-south-carolina-amid-dry-conditions-and-gusty-winds

What to buy: Deep Discounts for MARCH (Clark Howard)

https://clark.com/save-money/march-deals/

Clothing: Deep discounts on winter stuff. Some deals for spring…

Outdoor Furniture and Grills

Gardening Supplies

Small Kitchen Appliances and Vacuums

Food offerings / deals in March…

National Pi Day – March 14 (3.14, get it?)

St. Patrick’s Day – March 17

Free Cone Day – March 20 (First day of Spring)

March Madness – Begins March 18 and lasts through April 7

Authorities are still searching for 34-year-old woman last seen at Belews Lake.

Miles McCarthy’s car and shoes were found at the Piney Bluff boat access on the south side of Belews Lake. First responders from Stokes, Rockingham, Guilford, and Forsyth counties have been searching since receiving a 911 call on Friday morning.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/search-for-missing-kayaker-continues-miles-austin-mcarthy/83-1376f6e6-c8f8-4e52-a52b-3d643dc7e120

At the Box Office. ‘The Unbreakable Boy’ is still in the Top 10 (#8) after its second weekend in theaters.

Patricia Heaton (one of the actors of the new film, “The Unbreakable Boy,”) is on a mission to honor God. From her efforts to defend Israel through her ‘October 7 Coalition’ to creating uplifting Hollywood content, she remains busy. Check out the CBN story on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://cbn.com/news/entertainment/give-everything-over-god-actress-patricia-heatons-powerful-message-about?utm

Peak ‘bloom’ for the famous cherry trees in Washington, D.C., is expected during the last weekend of March (March 28 – 31), according to the National Park Service.

https://www.nbcwashington.com/entertainment/the-scene/cherry-blossoms-dc/watch-live-national-park-service-to-announce-cherry-blossom-peak-bloom-dates/3854391/