TIPS: Be aware of your surroundings with Sheriff Richie Simmons

Be prepared. Be safe. Be smart. Be aware of your surroundings.

From car break-ins to home invasions to getting scammed, Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons shares with Verne (WBFJ) some helpful tips on keeping you and your family safe.

The Crime Prevention Division, under the supervision of Sgt. Chris Azelton, is a proactive program that provides the public with information that helps identify and minimize the risks of becoming a crime victim. These programs teach citizens how to enhance security and safety for themselves and their neighbors.

The Crime Prevention Unit also offers classes on church and business security. In addition to organizing community watch programs where communities work as a team to observe activity in their neighborhood. The Crime Prevention Unit has programs for children and adults.

For more information, contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s office go to www.davidsoncountysheriffsnc.org/crime-prevention

BIO: Ritchie Simmons was born and raised in Surry County.

Simmons began his law enforcement career with the Mt Airy Police Department. He was assigned to Davidson County after taking a job with the NC State Highway Patrol in 1991. Simmons became Sheriff of Davidson County back in May of 2018.

