Home Severe Weather Preparedness Week (Spring 2025)

Severe Weather Preparedness Week (Spring 2025)

wbfj-verne
February 28, 2025

Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina           (March 3 – March 8, 2025
Sunday Overview of the week
Monday Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes
Tuesday Ways to receive severe weather alerts, and information about the Statewide Tornado Drill
Wednesday Staying safe when high winds, hail, and tornadoes strike
Thursday Lightning safety
Friday Flash flood safety
Saturday Make a plan and encourage others to do the same

Note: The National Weather Service in cooperation with local broadcasters will conduct a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday morning (March 5) around 9:30am.

Topics and details on keeping you and your family prepared here  https://www.weather.gov/rah/severeprep

