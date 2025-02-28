Severe Weather Preparedness Week (Spring 2025)

Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina (March 3 – March 8, 2025)

Sunday Overview of the week Monday Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes Tuesday Ways to receive severe weather alerts, and information about the Statewide Tornado Drill Wednesday Staying safe when high winds, hail, and tornadoes strike Thursday Lightning safety Friday Flash flood safety Saturday Make a plan and encourage others to do the same

Note: The National Weather Service in cooperation with local broadcasters will conduct a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday morning (March 5) around 9:30am.

Topics and details on keeping you and your family prepared here https://www.weather.gov/rah/severeprep