Severe Weather Preparedness Week (Spring 2025)
Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina (March 3 – March 8, 2025)
|Sunday
|Overview of the week
|Monday
|Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes
|Tuesday
|Ways to receive severe weather alerts, and information about the Statewide Tornado Drill
|Wednesday
|Staying safe when high winds, hail, and tornadoes strike
|Thursday
|Lightning safety
|Friday
|Flash flood safety
|Saturday
|Make a plan and encourage others to do the same
Note: The National Weather Service in cooperation with local broadcasters will conduct a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday morning (March 5) around 9:30am.
Topics and details on keeping you and your family prepared here https://www.weather.gov/rah/severeprep