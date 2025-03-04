Tuesday News for March 04, 2025

Increased Fire Danger: Please NO outdoor burning again today…

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen in the MODERATE range for Tuesday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx . Spring officially begins March 20th

Today is Fat Tuesday (also known as Shrove Tuesday or Pancake Day)

Shrove Tuesday ‘Pancake’ events (March 4)

Friedberg Moravian Church

Shrove Tuesday All You Can Eat Pancake & Sausage Supper (4:30pm-7:30pm)

Donations will be accepted.

Midway Church

Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper (5pm)

All proceeds will go toward Youth Mission Trip

It’s ‘Severe Weather Preparedness Week’ in North Carolina

Today’s focus: Ways to receive severe weather alerts (WBFJ + battery powered radio)

Details on keeping you and your family prepared on the News Blog

UPDATE: Due to the potential for severe weather on Wednesday, the planned Statewide Tornado Drill has been postponed to this Friday morning at 9:30am.

*The Statewide Tornado Drill is an annual test by the National Weather Service in cooperation with local broadcasters. Source: National Weather Service

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Internal Medicine

*Westchester Drive in High Point = 10am – 2pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Sad news: Dolly Parton, announcing on Monday, that her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, has passed. He was 82. A private ceremony has been planned with immediate family attending.

*Dolly and Dean met outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat the day Dolly moved to Nashville at age 18. “Dean seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about.” They married two years later in a small ceremony near Chattanooga, Tennessee.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/03/03/entertainment/carl-dean-death-dolly-parton-husband/index.html

The days are getting longer! The sun sets at 6:18pm this evening (March 4),

and the sun won’t set – before 6pm – until the end of October (Oct 29).

*This weekend’s Time Change will help as we Spring Forward one hour Saturday night!

Sleep specialists stress that ‘Springing Forward’ literally shifts our body’s circadian rhythm, throwing off sleep cycles and hormone release, leading to grogginess and other health effects.

TIP: Experts recommend that we add more sleep to help off-set losing an hour, by adjusting our bedtime 15 minutes earlier – for several nights – to ease the transition.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2025/03/02/daylight-saving-time-tips