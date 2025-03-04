The Breath and The Clay Event
March 4, 2025
Exploring The Intersections of Art, Faith and Culture
A Creative Arts Gathering in Winston Salem, NC March, 21-23 2025
Previous Post « Tuesday News for March 04, 2025
Next Post Severe Weather Wednesday morning? »
RELATED ARTICLES
SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD
The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.