Wednesday News for March 05, 2025

Today is Ash Wednesday, the start to Lent, the 40 days leading up to Easter.

Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me. Psalm 51:10 NIV

It’s ‘Severe Weather Preparedness Week’ in North Carolina

Wind Advisory for central North Carolina including the Triad till 7pm

Secure outdoor furniture and garbage cans.

UPDATE: The planned Statewide Tornado Drill will now happen this Friday morning at 9:30am. *The Statewide Tornado Drill is an annual test by the National Weather Service in cooperation with local broadcasters. Source: National Weather Service

Sleep specialists stress that ‘Springing Forward’ literally shifts our body’s circadian rhythm, throwing off sleep cycles and hormone release, leading to grogginess and other health effects. TIP: Experts recommend that we add more sleep to help off-set losing an hour this Saturday night, by adjusting our bedtime 15 minutes earlier – for several nights – to ease the transition. YES! https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2025/03/02/daylight-saving-time-tips

Women’s ACC Tournament begins in Greensboro today…

College Football? App State will host NC State in Boone in 2028.

This will be the Mountaineers’ first home game against the Wolfpack. NC State will host App State on Sept. 26, 2026 in Raleigh as part of the two-game series.

Earlier start for The Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

The Wyndham will be held July 31 through Aug. 3. It’s the earliest the tournament will be played in the summer since it moved to that time of the year in 2007.

https://journalnow.com/sports/article_998d91b2-f93b-11ef-ab49-af020d66c8d2.html?

The (scruffy) boys of summer?

The New York Yankees have dropped their 49 year old ban on beards.

Hal Steinbrenner (the son of late owner George Steinbrenner) made the change just before the Yankee’s recent spring training opener. He says the ban was “outdated” and “somewhat unreasonable.” The move is aimed at improving player recruitment as the team tries to win its first World Series title since 2009.

Also, the Yankees will only play Frank Sinatra’s version of “New York, New York” after home wins – only. Source: The Associated Press

Want to be an Extra in the upcoming film: I Can Only Imagine, Part Two?

The production team is looking for extras to appear in the background of key scenes throughout the film. By signing up, you will receive information about different opportunities available during filming this April and May in Nashville, Tennessee.

Sign up information on the News Blog (and on Facebook)

https://kingdomstorycompany.com/extras?utm_source=icoi_eblast&utm_campaign=extras&utm_medium=e

I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2 in theaters only in 2026