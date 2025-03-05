Oasis Women’s Conference
- Date/Time: March 29th, 2025, 8:30-3:00
- Theme: Made for More
- Location: Pinedale Christian Church
- Registration is open at https://www.oasisministriesnc.com/events
- $50 early registration, $25 single moms and Salem Pregnancy Care Center Hope Graduates, scholarships available upon request
