Home Oasis Women’s Conference

Oasis Women’s Conference

wdecker_wbfj
March 5, 2025

  • Date/Time: March 29th, 2025, 8:30-3:00
  • Theme: Made for More
  • Location: Pinedale Christian Church
  • Registration is open at https://www.oasisministriesnc.com/events
  • $50 early registration, $25 single moms and Salem Pregnancy Care Center Hope Graduates, scholarships available upon request

 

 

 

 

 

