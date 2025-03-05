WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
March 5, 2025

Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.                        Romans 8:37

 

I see a lot of people declaring a “Birthday Month.”  While March is not mine, it is my Grandsons. 

 

I really thought I already knew what it was like being a Grandpa based on my relationship I had with one of my little nephews.  My Brother-in-law (Grandpa of that nephew) told me I had no clue, but that with the impending birth of my Grandson I was about to find out.  I still thought I already knew better. 

 

I was wrong.  You see, when my two sons were born I felt like I could conquer the world.  Then I held my Grandson for the first time, and I knew at that point, I could actually conquer the Universe! 

 

Now while none of us are super heroes, we all, as Believers In and Followers Of JESUS CHRIST, are MORE than conquerors!  Why?  Because JESUS has Already Won the Battle!!!  All We have to do is TRUST and OBEY, for there really is no other way… BUT JESUS!!! 

TRACY

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Some of the WHY behind Ash Wednesday (Josh Kurtz)

wbfj-verne
March 5, 2025

Oasis Women’s Conference

wdecker_wbfj
March 5, 2025

Wednesday News for March 05, 2025

wbfj-verne
March 5, 2025

CICIS PIZZA PLEDGE

wdecker_wbfj
March 5, 2025

SUN@5: Alpha Pregnancy Support offers Hope to hurting women

wbfj-verne
March 4, 2025

Severe Weather Wednesday morning?

wbfj-verne
March 4, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.