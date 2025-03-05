Wednesday Word

Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. Romans 8:37

I see a lot of people declaring a “Birthday Month.” While March is not mine, it is my Grandsons.

I really thought I already knew what it was like being a Grandpa based on my relationship I had with one of my little nephews. My Brother-in-law (Grandpa of that nephew) told me I had no clue, but that with the impending birth of my Grandson I was about to find out. I still thought I already knew better.

I was wrong. You see, when my two sons were born I felt like I could conquer the world. Then I held my Grandson for the first time, and I knew at that point, I could actually conquer the Universe!

Now while none of us are super heroes, we all, as Believers In and Followers Of JESUS CHRIST, are MORE than conquerors! Why? Because JESUS has Already Won the Battle!!! All We have to do is TRUST and OBEY, for there really is no other way… BUT JESUS!!!

