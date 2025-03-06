Thursday News for March 06, 2025

Wind Advisory for the Foothills communities (including Surry and Wilkes). Spring officially begins March 20th

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen in the HIGH range today thru Saturday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

It’s ‘Severe Weather Preparedness Week’ in North Carolina. Today’s focus = “Lightning Safety”. Details on keeping you and your family prepared on the News Blog

*A Statewide Tornado Drill will now happen this Friday morning at 9:30am.

*The Statewide Tornado Drill is an annual test by the National Weather Service in cooperation with local broadcasters. Source: National Weather Service

Utah has become the first state to pass legislation requiring app stores to verify users’ ages and get parental consent for minors to download apps to their devices. App stores, however, say app developers are better equipped to handle age verification and other safety measures. Similar bills have been introduced in at least eight other states in the latest fight over children’s online safety.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/03/06/tech/utah-legislation-requiring-app-stores-to-verify-ages-hnk/index.html

Research shows, the average child spends more than 7 hours per day looking at a screen for entertainment! Tonight on Focus on the Family’s daily broadcast…

Could your family use a ‘Digital Detox’??

Molly DeFrank encourages parents to regain control over the technology their children use. And help cultivate healthier alternatives for the entire family.

Listen to Focus on the Family TONIGHT at 9pm on WBFJ-FM.

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/episodes/broadcast/how-to-take-your-family-through-a-digital-fast/?

Wanna be an ‘extra’ in the upcoming film: ‘I Can Only Imagine-2’ ?

Sign up information on the News Blog (and on Facebook)

By signing up, you will receive information about different opportunities available during filming this April and May in Nashville, Tennessee.

https://kingdomstorycompany.com/extras?utm_source=icoi_eblast&utm_campaign=extras&utm_medium=e

“I CAN ONLY IMAGINE-2” opens in theaters Spring 2026

FREE Tax Prep Assistance. You can get free tax assistance and tax forms at several Library locations in Forsyth County. Check out more information on scheduling appointments and what to bring on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://live-forsythcounty.pantheonsite.io/events/upcoming

John 3:8 tells of the power of wind…

“The wind blows wherever it wants, and you hear it,

but you can’t tell where it comes from or where it goes”

Unless there is a hot air balloon involved!

A US Customs and Border Protection surveillance blimp (which resembles a large white hot air balloon) crashed in Quinlan, Texas – some 600 miles from its tethered base in South Padre Island off the southern coast of Texas. Yes, strong winds dislodged the balloon, and its unplanned journey began! Wow, 600 miles away! https://www.cnn.com/2025/03/06/us/strong-winds-us-customs-blimp-texas-hnk/index.html?