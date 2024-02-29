Thursday News for February 29, 2024

LEAP DAY 2024

Leap Day DEALS happening at Krispy Kreme, Wendy’s (breakfast), Chipotle (free guac), Duck donuts and Dunkin’…

BTW: If you were born on Feb. 29, you are known as a “leapling”?

*There are about 5 million people worldwide who share a February 29th birthday.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/leap-day-deals-promotions-2024/507

Election 2024. In-person early voting continues in North Carolina thru THIS Saturday (March 2) at 3pm. During the in-person early voting period, voters may cast a ballot at ANY early voting site in their county. *Don’t Forget Your Photo ID.

* Primary Election Day in North Carolina is Tuesday, March 5th.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

American Red Cross: Local blood drives TODAY (Feb 29)

Trinity High School = now till 1pm

Forbush Elementary School Gym (East Bend) = 1pm – 6pm

Knollwood Baptist Church (Winston Salem) = 1 – 5:30pm

Clemmons Civic Club (Middlebrook Dr, Clemmons) = 1:30 – 6pm

Seventh Day Adventist Church (Old Winston Road, Kernersville) = 2:30 – 6:30pm

Cedar Grove Tabernacle of Praise (Norwalk Street, Greensboro) = 2:30 – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Today (Feb 29) is the FINAL DAY…

Salem Pregnancy: Fill a baby bottle, save a life!

Return your FILLED baby bottle to a Forsyth County Chick-fil-A location.

Receive a FREE Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich!

Learn more about Salem Pregnancy on the News Blog! https://www.facebook.com/spcclife

Early Bird Pricing for the NCHE Thrive! Annual Homeschool conference

happening May 23-25, 2024 in Downtown Winston-Salem.

Learn more at https://www.nche.com/thrive/

Final day to submit a photo of your favorite pet for a chance to be featured in the official Forsyth Humane Society 2025 Pet Calendar. www.forsythhumane.org

14th annual Art Show & Sale benefiting Meals-on-Wheels happening this Saturday (March 2) from 10am till 2pm. Location: Senior Services on

Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem.

The proceeds from their last sale event provided over 18,000 meals for older adults who have difficulty leaving their homes and need nutritional assistance. The need for our Meals-on-Wheels program is even greater in 2024. https://www.seniorservicesinc.org/

Update: The Chick-Fil-A at Peace Haven is NOW open after re-modeling.

BTW: The Chick-Fil-A location at Knollwood (Thruway shopping center) is CLOSING this Saturday (March 2) for a 6-month remodel.

It’s Leap Day 2024: What does the Bible say about leaping??

My beloved comes leaping across the mountains, bounding over the hills (a Song of Songs 2:8 reference)

Malachi 4:2 “But for you who fear my name, the Sun of Righteousness will rise with healing in his wings. And you will go free, leaping with joy like calves let out to pasture.

The crippled beggar (in Acts 3:8) who was healed and

…then, walking, leaping, and praising God, he went into the Temple

And it was King David who was leaping and dancing before the Lord, (as mentioned in 2 Samuel 6) as the ark of the Lord was entering the City.

Not everyone was happy about it, particularly his wife.

Reality? Not everyone is going to celebrate your passion for God. But don’t let that stop you!! -Robin R.

Traffic Alert: Overnight Bridge maintenance in Davidson County

I-85 northbound at Highway 64 (two of three lanes near the bridge) will be CLOSED nightly (Thursday night and Friday night8pm – 6am) for needed repairs.

*PLEASE slow down through the work zone to help keep workers safe. NC DOT

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/bridge-work-will-close-interstate-lanes-in-davidson-county/article

Check your medicine cabinet. Four eye products recalled this week.

The FDA warned that some of the popular ointments sold at CVS and Walmart may not be sterile. The products have been taken off store shelves. But could be in your medicine cabinet. www.cnn.com/2024/02/28/business/eye-ointments-sterile-recall-fda/index.html

Carowinds: The Intimidator roller coaster is now the Thunder Striker?

A Carowinds spokesperson said the ‘name change’ is the result of the contract ending with Dale Earnhardt Incorporated for the naming and theming of the roller coaster at the end of 2023. The Intimidator originally opened in March 2010.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/charlotte/whats-behind-the-name-change-of-a-popular-carowinds-roller-coaster/

A sudden shift of wind direction in the Texas Panhandle this week contributed to the unfortunate expansion of the Smokehouse Creek wildfire, which has burned at over 850,000 acres in Texas and Oklahoma. It is now the second-largest fire in Texas state history, exceeding the size of Rhode Island. CNN

350 miles apart? President Biden and former president Trump will visit different sectors of the US southern border today, sharing different narratives on the migrant crisis. CNN

Additional food and supply airdrops of aid into Gaza are likely as the dire humanitarian crisis worsens. Earlier this week, Jordan, Egypt, the UAE, Qatar and France airdropped relief aid in various areas of the Gaza Strip — a sign of how desperate the situation has become. www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/israel-hamas-war-gaza-news-02-29-24/index.html