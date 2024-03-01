Friday News for March 01, 2024

First day of March 😊

Winter Weather Advisory for the Northern Mountains (Boone) thru suppertime

Talk to a lawyer, for FREE all-day Friday! (March 1) Lawyers across the state are volunteering their time and talents providing free legal information (by phone).

In the Triad, call 336-355-6262 between 10am- 7pm all day on Friday.

*Sponsored by the NC Bar Association and Foundation.

https://www.ncbarfoundation.org/our-programs/4all-statewide-service-day/talk-to-a-lawyer-for-free/

Election 2024. In-person early voting continues in North Carolina thru THIS Saturday (March 2) at 3pm. During the in-person early voting period, voters may cast a ballot at ANY early voting site in their county. *Don’t Forget Your Photo ID.

* Primary Election Day in North Carolina is this Tuesday, March 5th.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

What to Buy in March for the Best (seasonal) Deals

https://clark.com/save-money/march-deals/?utm_source=Clark.com

Outdoor Furniture and Grills

Winter Clothing + Winter Sports Equipment

Vacuums & Small Kitchen Appliances

Gardening Supplies

Select Airfare Deals

Be on the lookout for ‘foodie’ deals throughout March…

National Pi Day – March 14 (3.14, get it?)

St. Patrick’s Day – March 17

March Madness – Begins March 19 and lasts through April 8

Free Cone Day – March 19 (first day of Spring)

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit record highs on Thursday as fresh data showed progress on inflation while shares of chipmakers and artificial intelligence stocks soared. Bitcoin also edged closer to an all-time high as the popular cryptocurrency teeters near levels last seen in 2021. https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/29/investing/nasdaq-record-high/index.html

Wild Weather Weekend

California: Up to 10 feet of snow with and blizzard conditions in parts of the state through the weekend. The most extreme conditions will unfold at the highest elevations in the Sierra, with wind gusts in excess of 100 mph.

Texas: The deadly Smokehouse Creek Fire has burned more than 1 million acres in north Texas, making it the largest fire on record in the state. The northern panhandle is bracing for more dry air and gusty winds into the weekend.

Chick-fil-A is alerting customers that a recent batch of Polynesian Sauce (mini take out containers) may contain ‘another sauce’ inside -posing the risk of allergic reaction. “Please discard any Polynesian Sauce dipping cups that you may have taken home between February 14-27, 2024.” Questions: Call 1-866-232-2040.

https://myfox8.com/news/please-discard-chick-fil-a-tells-customers-to-throw-away-polynesian-sauce-dipping-cups/

Update: The Chick-Fil-A at Peace Haven is back open after a re-model.

BTW: The Chick-Fil-A location at Knollwood (Thruway shopping center) is CLOSING this Saturday (March 2) for a 6-month remodel.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

TODAY (March 1)

Advance Methodist Church (Hwy 801 in Advance) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Saturday, March 2, 2024

Word of Life Tabernacle (Deep River Road, High Point) = 9am – 2pm

Hilltop Baptist Church in Thomasville = 9am – 1:30pm

Concord Friends Meeting (Old Randleman Road, GBORO) = 10 – 2:30pm

Sunday, March 3, 2024

Canaan UMC (Walburg community) = 11:45 – 4pm

Lighthouse Baptist Church (Lexington) = 1pm – 5pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Paper only? The city of Greensboro will only accept ‘yard waste in paper bags’ starting TODAY (March 1). Yard waste in plastic bags will NOT be picked up…

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/plastic-waste-bag-ban-in-effect-starting-friday-in-greensboro/

Sad news: Jean Graham Ford, the final remaining sibling of the late Billy Graham, passed away early Thursday at the age of 91.

14th annual Art Show & Sale benefiting Meals-on-Wheels happening this Saturday (March 2) from 10am till 2pm. Location: Senior Services on

Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem.

The proceeds from their last sale event provided over 18,000 meals for older adults who have difficulty leaving their homes and need nutritional assistance. The need for our Meals-on-Wheels program is even greater in 2024. https://www.seniorservicesinc.org/

FREE Prom Dress Pop-Up locations…

Mantle Realty has collected over 500 prop dresses (along with shoes and jewelry) over the past year to be given away, for FREE! Two separate Prom pop up locations planned.

*A Kernersville pop-up prom dress shop will take place this Saturday (March 2)

from 9am – 1pm at Fire Station #42, on Highway 66.

*Another pop-up prom dress shop will take place next Saturday (March 9) at Midway Church (old Hwy 52 in Midway) from 9am – 1pm.

Anyone can shop for free dresses, shoes and jewelry at either event.

Mantle Realty Located in the Welcome community has offered their Prom Project for the past five years. www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/davidson-county-realty-company-collects-500-prom-dresses-to-give-away/article

Be part of the decision-making process right here in your community.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from citizens interested in volunteering their service on one of the County’s boards, committees or commissions. As a board or committee member, you will have a seat at the table to ensure your community is heard and to help County Commissioners form policy decisions. *Applications must be received by Monday (March 11, 2024) at 5pm

Details and application links on the News Blog (look for Forsyth Volunteers)

SATURDAY (March 2)

Remembering the birthday of Theodor Geisel — better known as Dr. Seuss