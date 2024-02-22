WHAT'S NEW
Sun@5: February 25, 2024

February 22, 2024

February is Heart Health Awareness Month                               Dr Laura Torres with Novant Health shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Moring Show) about the warning signs and risk factors of a heart attack. Symptoms of heart attack are NOT the same for women and men. And the importance of wellness visits.        Tips: Living a Heart-Healthy Lifestyle   www.cdc.gov/chronicdisease/reso…hic/hearthealth.htm

 

Keeping you and your family safe.                                            T.C. Evans with Gatekeepers Training LLC will share several life saving TIPS while enjoying ‘public’ places.                                          T.C. Evans with Gatekeepers Training LLC is a certified firearms instructor (+15 years) and a Church Safety Team consultant. Evans has over 30 years of law enforcement experience (city, county, state and federal agencies).   Call (336) 309-3187  https://www.facebook.com/gatekeeperstraining/

 

Your On-ramp to Public Service                                                      How would like to be part of the decision-making process right here in your community?  The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from citizens interested in volunteering their service on one of the County’s boards, committees or commissions. As a board or committee member, you will have a seat at the table to ensure your community is heard and to help County Commissioners form policy decisions.  *

Applications must be received by Monday (March 11, 2024) at 5pm.   https://coforsythnc.civicweb.net/Portal/BoardApplication   

Volunteers are also needed for various advisory boards and commissions with the City of Winston-Salem… https://www.cityofws.org/365/Boards-Commissions

Chris Leak, chairman of the city county planning board in Forsyth County shares with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about various advisory board vacancies. Listen now…

Election 2024.   In-person early voting continues in North Carolina thru next Saturday, March 2.  During the in-person early voting period, voters may cast a ballot at ANY early voting site in their county. *Don’t Forget Your Photo ID.  Primary Election Day in North Carolina is Tuesday, March 5th.  Early Voting locations in your county here:  https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (February 25, 2024)

