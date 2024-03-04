Monday News for March 04, 2024

Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina Monday’s focus = Severe Thunderstorms and Tornadoes Note: The National Weather Service in cooperation with local broadcasters will conduct a statewide tornado drill this Wednesday morning (9:30am). www.weather.gov/rah/severeprep

American Red Cross: Local blood drives TODAY (March 4)…

Forsyth Medical Center on Silas Creek (WS) = now till 4pm

Stallings Memorial Baptist (S Main Street) in Salisbury = 11:30 – 4pm

Adams Farm Community Church in Jamestown = 2:30pm – 7pm

Tuesday (March 5)

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Internal Medicine

-Westchester Drive in High Point = 10am -2:30pm

Mt Tabor High School (Petree Rd) Winston Salem = 9:45am – 2:45pm

Becks Lutheran Church in Lexington = 2pm – 6:30pm

Central Baptist Church on Hwy 47 in Lexington = 2 – 6pm

Election 2024. Primary Election Day in North Carolina is this Tuesday (March 5)

Registered voters MUST vote at their specific precinct on Tuesday.

*Don’t Forget Your Photo ID. https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

A combined ‘Job Fair’ happening this Tuesday (March 5) from 3pm – 6pm.

Apply for seasonal jobs with the High Point Spring Market AND the High Point Rockers.

Location: Catalyst Club at the High Point Rockers ball park.

Job applicants must be at least 18 years old and present a valid state ID.

Part-time, seasonal positions available in High Point for the April Spring furniture market (April 13-17), as well as the upcoming High Point Rockers season (April to September).

Job Fair: Harris Teeter hosting a hiring event this Tuesday (March 5)

from 11am – 7pm at all Harris Teeter locations. Full-time and part-time employment in all departments including produce clerks, bakery clerks, baggers, plus hourly and salaried leadership roles.

At the Box Office: #3 Ordinary Angels in its second weekend.

#5 The Chosen (Season 4: Episodes 7 +8) https://www.thechosenriseup.com/

‘Ordinary Angels’ tells the miraculous story of how one ordinary woman at the right place at the right time stepped up to lead a community in the miraculous pursuit of saving a young girl’s life.

www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/ordinary-angels-star-hilary-swank-joins-cast-and-crew-talk-faith-community

Lifeway Research: 1 in 4 US Protestant churchgoers – with a job – say they have to work on a Sunday morning…at least once a month. http://lfwy.co/MQoL50QJnM6

Traffic Alert in downtown Winston-Salem. Reynolda Road between Northwest Boulevard and West End Boulevard will be closed TODAY and Tuesday (from 9am til 4pm). A DETOUR will be in place. Source: City of Winston-Salem

Coffee with a Cop (High Point Police Department)

Location: A Special Blend (504 N. Main Street, HP) Tuesday morning (March 5) 8-10am.

Meet some of the officers who protect our community!

STEM-related scholarships. Cypress Creek Renewables will award $1,000 scholarships to five graduating seniors attending schools in Davidson County for tuition, housing, or books and materials at an accredited university or college.

The deadline to apply is April 1. More information, including the application and eligibility requirements at ccrenew.com/scholarships.

www.the-dispatch.com/news/education/davidson-county-students-eligible-for-renewable-energy-scholarships/article

Wild Weather. Texas is still coping with the record-setting Smokehouse Creek Fire which has burned more than 1 million acres, while only 15% contained. Also, parts of Northern California were blanketed this weekend with ‘several feet of snow’.

Updated: Americans who test positive for COVID-19 no longer need to stay in isolation for five days. According to the CDC, new guidance saying that we can return to work or regular activities if our symptoms are mild and improving AND 24 hours fever free.

https://www.livenowfox.com/news/5-day-isolation-for-covid-19-no-longer-needed-cdc-says

College Hoops (Men’s Basketball): TONIGHT (Mon): Duke at State

*Wake Forest will finish the regular season with two home games. The Deacs play Georgia Tech on Tuesday (9pm) AND Clemson on Saturday (6pm) at the Joel Coliseum.

The Women’s ACC Basketball Tournament begins this week at the Greensboro Coliseum. The Lady Deacs play Virginia on Wednesday (March 6) at 6:30pm.

Women’s Basketball: Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has become the all-time NCAA scoring leader, breaking the late “Pistol” Pete Maravich 54-year-old record during Sunday’s game against #2 Ohio State. *Last Thursday, Clark announced she would enter the 2024 WNBA draft where she is projected to be the #1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/caitlin-clark-ncaa-division-1-record-pete-maravich/

Be part of the decision-making process right here in your community.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from citizens interested in volunteering their service on one of the County’s boards, committees or commissions. As a board or committee member, you will have a seat at the table to ensure your community is heard and to help County Commissioners form policy decisions. *Applications must be received by Monday (March 11, 2024) at 5pm

