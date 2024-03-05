Tuesday News

Super Tuesday, otherwise known as Primary Day in North Carolina, is here! Polls open at 6:30 this morning and remain open until 7:30pm this evening, and as usual, any voter in line BY 7:30 will be allowed to vote. Registered voters MUST vote at their Specific Precinct Today, and you’ll want to remember to have Your Photo ID Ready.

https://myfox8.com/news/politics/your-local-election-hq/heres-everything-you-need-to-know-to-vote-on-march-5-2024-in-north-carolina/

Severe Weather Preparedness Week continues here in North Carolina with Todays Topic being “Ways to Receive Severe Weather Alerts, and Information About the Statewide Tornado Drill” which will take place Wednesday morning at 9:30am.

https://www.weather.gov/rah/severeprep

Pringles is bringing back a tangy fan-favorite after customers pleaded for its return.

The company discontinued its Honey Mustard crisps in 2022, sending fans into a frenzy online. All the demands for the flavor’s comeback finally paid off when Pringles announced last week that the chips would be returning to the snack aisle. “Ask and you shall receive,” the company said in a press release.

https://myfox8.com/news/pringles-is-bringing-back-a-popular-flavor-after-customers-demand-it/

A combined ‘Job Fair’ is taking place Today from 3:00pm to 6:00pm. You can apply for Seasonal Jobs with the High Point Spring Market AND the High Point Rockers. The event is being held at the Catalyst Club at the High Point Rockers ball park. Job applicants must be at least 18 years old and present a valid state ID.

Job Fair: Harris Teeter is hosting a hiring event Today from 11:00am to 7:00pm at All Harris Teeter Locations. Full-time and Part-time Employment is up for grabs in All Departments including Produce Clerks, Bakery Clerks and Baggers, Plus Hourly and Salaried Leadership Roles.

It’s being called – “Coffee with a Cop” and Today you can have Coffee and a Conversation with one of several High Point Police Officers. Head out to “Special Blend” at 504 N. Main Street, in High Point this morning from 8:00 to 10:00am and meet some of the officers who Protect our Community!

So, you grab that item out of the refrigerator or off your shelf, and just as you prepare to enjoy it, BOOM—You See the Date has Passed! – So… Once that Date HAS Passed, Does that mean the food has Expired and you Shouldn’t Eat It? The Answer is… a bit Complicated. It all Really comes down to what that date Means. Found on the lid, label or somewhere else on the package, that printed date will, in most cases, be paired with the text “Best If Used By” or “Best By.” When it comes to date labeling, it’s more like “Guidance” for how fast to consume the food before the quality deteriorates. It doesn’t necessarily mean that the product is “bad” or going to make you sick. Bottom Line: Use Common Sense… “When in Doubt—Throw it Out!”

https://myfox8.com/news/dates-printed-on-your-food-arent-about-expiration-what-they-really-mean/

Traffic Alert in downtown Winston-Salem. Reynolda Road between Northwest Boulevard and West End Boulevard will be closed TODAY from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

A DETOUR will be in place.

