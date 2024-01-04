Thursday News for January 04, 2024

Today is National Spaghetti Day . Spaghetti comes from the Italian word “spago” which means string in Italian. Some historians believe pasta was invented in Italy, while others believe Marco Polo brought pasta back to Italy from his journey to China! https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/history-of-spaghetti-origins

The PASTA-bilities are endless? Carbohydrates like pasta provide glucose, the crucial fuel for your brain and muscles. Pasta is an excellent source of complex carbohydrates, which provide a slow release of energy. Unlike simple sugars that offer a quick, yet fleeting boost of energy, pasta helps sustain energy. Yum…

https://www.verywellfit.com/is-pasta-bad-for-your-health-2506879

American Red Cross: Local blood drives Today (JAN 04)…

Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden (KVILLE) = noon – 4:30pm

The Crossing Church-North Main Campus (KVILLE) = 3pm – 7pm

Emerywood Baptist Church (HP) = 2pm – 6:30pm

Mount Pisgah Church (Greensboro) = 2:30pm – 7pm

*Now thru Jan 5th donors will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Flu and Covid numbers still climbing statewide. Over 1,000 people have been hospitalized with the flu (up 46%). COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 30% over last week. Sad news: Twenty-two new flu deaths were reported in North Carolina, including two children under the age of 4, according to the latest numbers from the State Health Department. *Medical professionals stress to stay home when sick. And stay away from others for 24 hours AFTER a fever breaks to prevent the spread of viruses.

https://www.wral.com/story/1-000-people-hospitalized-with-flu-in-north-carolina-rsv-illnesses-on-the-rise/21183274/

RECALL: Ford is recalling more than 100,000 F-150 pickup trucks due to a roll-away risk. The recall affects certain F-150 models (2021 through 2023). A fix is under development. Letters are being sent to owners by the end of January. www.cnn.com/2024/01/03/cars/ford-f150-pickup-recall/index.html

Have you seen the video? A 13-year-old from Oklahoma is believed to be the first ‘human gamer’ to reach level 157 of the classic video game, nearly 40 years after its release. See the winning moment video on the News Blog.

Time to throw out those New Year’s leftovers? The USDA suggests eating refrigerated leftovers within 3 to 4 days of preparation. *When in doubt, throw it out!

www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/11/22/leftovers-lets-keep-best-part-thanksgiving-safe

Continue to pray for the Nix family. Greensboro Police Sgt. Philip Dale Nix lost his life during a robbery at the Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road on Saturday afternoon.

*Check out a link to the ‘Help A Hero Fund’ to support the Nix family on the News Blog

https://helpahero.com/campaign/sergeant-philip-dale-nix-memorial-fund

Davidson County Senior Services is hosting a food drive through January 31.

Request items include: Pop-top canned goods, individual servings of fruit and vegetables, boxed cereal, saltine crackers and pop-top canned pasta.

Specific drop off locations in Lexington, Thomasville, Denton and Southmont.

Details on the News Blog. https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/whats-happening-lexington-hair-salon-opens-new-coffee-shop-in-same-building-nears-completion/article

A taste of Winter weather this weekend?

The northern Piedmont will likely get some freezing rain early Saturday morning, before changing to all rain, according to National Weather Service.

Bundle up! Wear extra layers of clothing outside. Don’t forget your hat and gloves.

Home: Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

Pets: Good rule of thumb: “If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them”.

www.vetmed.wsu.edu/outreach/Pet-Health-Topics/categories/miscellaneous-health-care-topics/cold-weather-pet-tips

AAA: Winter Weather and your Car

-Make certain your tires are properly inflated. Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

-Check your car battery! Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply

stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old.

-Avoid applying your parking brake in wet, cold conditions.

BTW: Locate that ice scraper now, before you really need it.

Tips: Driving in winter weather

Steer your car into a skid.

If your vehicle loses traction and begins to skid, steer the front tires into the direction of the skid. Driving at slower speeds will help you recover from a skid.

Never hit your brakes in icy weather. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

What to do with your REAL Christmas tree?

Winston-Salem: The city is offering several options for residents who need to dispose of live Christmas trees. Details on the News Blog. www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1383

-Residents in single family homes inside the city limits can put their Christmas trees at the curb for pick-up during the regular city brush collection.

-There are several ‘recycling drop-off locations’ around the city that will be open through Jan 31.

-City and county residents may drop off one Christmas tree free of charge through Tuesday, Jan. 16 at specified ‘yard waste facilities’ operated by Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities.

The cities of Greensboro, High Point and Jamestown are currently collecting REAL Christmas trees curbside during regular garbage collection days.

*Trees are NO longer being collected at Piedmont Triad Farmers market.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-christmas-tree-collection-underway-triad/46263740

Repurpose that REAL Christmas tree, after the season.

Some creative ideas from ‘This Old House’…

Create a Bird Sanctuary.

Chip it up and use it to add nutrients to soil.

If you live near a lake or have a pond, toss branches into the water to provide sheltering habitat for overwintering fish.

(Neat) Strip small branches and use the remaining twigs to support indoor potted plants or stake leggy seedlings.

*Use individual branches to quickly start an outdoor fire pit. (DO NOT try this inside). www.thisoldhouse.com/green-home/21195273/10-uses-for-your-old-christmas-tree