What to do with your REAL Christmas tree?

Winston-Salem: The city is offering several options for residents who need to dispose of live Christmas trees. Details on the News Blog. www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1383

-Residents in single family homes inside the city limits can put their Christmas trees at the curb for pick-up during the regular city brush collection.

-There are several ‘recycling drop-off locations’ around the city that will be open through Jan 31.

-City and county residents may drop off one Christmas tree free of charge through Tuesday, Jan. 16 at specified ‘yard waste facilities’ operated by Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities.

The cities of Greensboro, High Point and Jamestown are currently collecting REAL Christmas trees curbside during regular garbage collection days.

*Trees are NO longer being collected at Piedmont Triad Farmers market. https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-christmas-tree-collection-underway-triad/46263740

Repurpose that REAL Christmas tree, after the season.

Some creative ideas from ‘This Old House’…

Create a Bird Sanctuary.

Chip it up and use it to add nutrients to soil.

If you live near a lake or have a pond, toss branches into the water to provide sheltering habitat for overwintering fish.

(Neat) Strip small branches and use the remaining twigs to support indoor potted plants or stake leggy seedlings.

*Use individual branches to quickly start an outdoor fire pit. (DO NOT try this inside). www.thisoldhouse.com/green-home/21195273/10-uses-for-your-old-christmas-tree