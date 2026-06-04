Thursday News for June 4, 2026

The former Hanes Brands Inc. headquarters campus has a new owner.

Hobby Lobby Stores of Oklahoma City paid $8 million for a portion of the 125-acre site. According to the deed filing, Hobby Lobby bought about 28 acres of the almost 100-acre main campus at 1000 E. Hanes Mill Road that included the two former Hanes Brands headquarters buildings. The affiliate also bought three parcels of 10.36, 5.74 and 5.55 acres. Hobby Lobby could not be immediately reached for comment on its plans for the property. https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/real-estate/article_4dc8b532-7903-40a8-b4a6-e455e3032c1f.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

Two weeks ago, Shoto’s Japanese Steakhouse and Seafood restaurant and the Candy Factory were left a total loss after a fire. Now, the two buildings are set to be demolished and rebuilt. Bagels and More on Main and Main Street Pizza and Deli are next to the Candy Factory and Shoto’s and were closed by the fire. Bagels and More on Main and Main Street Pizza and Deli will not be demolished. No word, currently, on where or if Shoto’s and the Candy Factory will relocate.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/davidson/2-lexington-businesses-to-be-demolished-after-fire/

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Deputy Logan Utt who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend. Visitation will be held Tonight, from

4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and Deputy Utt’s Celebration of Life service will be Tomorrow at 2:00 pm. Both Visitation and Service will be at Temple Baptist Church on Rockford Street in Mt. Airy. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/funeral-arrangements-deputy-killed-line-of-duty-logan-utt/83-6e65cfdd-1aab-44ba-b949-839f158a9cff

Ford is recalling almost 420,000 vehicles because of a seat belt issue that may result in an injury if a crash occurs. The recall includes certain Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles with model years 2018 through 2022. Vehicle owners will receive a notification in the mail about the recall. They can take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have both front seat belt retractors inspected and to replace retractors involved in the recall for free. Ford also issued a do-not-drive warning for thousands of Bronco Sport and Maverick model years 2021 through 2026 and Maverick vehicles with model years 2022 through 2026 due to problems with the vehicles’ suspension systems. Dealers will inspect and repair the front lower control arm ball joints as necessary, for free. https://myfox8.com/news/ford-issues-seatbelt-recall-do-not-drive-order-for-some-bronco-sport-and-maverick-vehicles/

Nearly 800 acres of land have been acquired by Alamance County as county officials work to conserve property along the Haw River. The plan is to turn it into biking and hiking trails, currently fittingly referred to as “Haw River Trail.” The sale was completed in December, and volunteers are helping to bring the vision to life as around 8 miles of hiking trails and between 10 and 15 miles of mountain biking trails are expected. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/alamance/alamance-county-turning-over-700-acres-into-hiking-mountain-biking-trails/

“It’s the End of an Era” according to Students and Teachers of Vandalia Elementary in Greensboro. Former Students and Teachers are Looking Back on the Friendships, Lessons and Relationships they say lasted long after they left the building. Vandalia is one of Four Guilford County Elementary Schools slated for closure as part of a District Consolidation Plan approved last year. Vandalia, Madison and Washington Elementary will close before students return in the Fall, while Southern Elementary is expected to close in 2027.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/its-the-end-of-an-era-former-students-teachers-say-goodbye-to-vandalia-elementary-greensboro-washington-madison-southern-elementary-schools-guilford/83-82721775-1fcf-4e84-88d5-14818e833614

Free Healthcare Clinic coming to East Bend This Weekend (June 6th & 7th).

All Services are Free, No ID required. First-Come, First-Served basis, until capacity is reached. This free RAM Clinic is hosted by South Oak Ridge Baptist Church.

This includes Comprehensive Dental, Vision, and Medical Clinic at Forbush Middle School on Falcon Road in East Bend – again this Saturday and Sunday. For more information call 865-579-1530 or visit www.ramusa.org

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny … High 87

Tonight: Clear … Low 60

Friday: Sunny … High 91

Saturday: Sunny … High 92

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy … High 94