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SUN@5: Faith Based Mom

wbfj-verne
June 2, 2026

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 07, 2026)

“Loving Families. Lifting Burdens”

Faith Based Mom

Patty East, founder of Faith Based Mom, shares more with Verne (WBFJ) about her local non-profit focused on providing financial support, resources, and encouragement to families raising children with developmental disorders.

Listen to our conversation…

Raising a child with developmental differences is huge part of the East family’s journey.  Patty East along with her husband, Joe and children (Harper and Jace) know firsthand the challenges, the countless appointments, the therapies, the financial strain, and the questions that keep you up at night.  Faith Based Mom is a movement of compassion, built on the belief that every family deserves to feel equipped, valued, and cared for.  They stand on the truth that every child is ‘fearfully and wonderfully made’ (Psalm 139:14)

https://www.thefaithbasedmom.com/

 Faith Based Mom is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for June

 *As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 7, 2026)

 

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