Local Flavors Summer Concert Series
All Concerts are free and held in Food Court, Upper Level – Hanes Mall (WS) https://www.shophanesmall.com/
SUMMER 2026 SCHEDULE
June 11
6:00 – Donna Snow
7:00 – Cody Ward
June 18
6:00 – Ryan Newcomb
7:00 – Overflow Worship
June 25
6:00 – Amy Shaver
7:00 – Taylor Vaden
July 9
6:00 – Brandy Morley
7:00 – Wes Tuttle
July 16
6:00 – Rachel Musick
7:00 – Melaine Bailiff
July 23
6:00 – Jennifer Alvarado
7:00 – Ami & Danny
July 30
6:00 – Craig Vaughn
7:00 – Jay Boyce
Aug 6
6:00 – Cindy Johnson
7:00 – Osborne Baptist Worship
Aug 13
6:00 – Bryson & McKenna
7:00 – Faith J. Marks
CONCERT SERIES SPONSOR: JARRYD MOXLEY, NORTH CAROLINA FARM BUREAU INSURANCE
(14) Jarryd Moxley, North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance – Agent | Winston-Salem NC | Facebook