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Local Flavors Summer Concert Series

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June 5, 2026

All Concerts are free and held in Food Court, Upper Level – Hanes Mall (WS)    https://www.shophanesmall.com/

 

SUMMER 2026 SCHEDULE

 

June 11

6:00 – Donna Snow

7:00  – Cody Ward

June 18

6:00 – Ryan Newcomb

7:00  – Overflow Worship

June 25

6:00  – Amy Shaver

7:00 – Taylor Vaden

July 9

6:00 – Brandy Morley 

7:00 – Wes Tuttle 

July 16

6:00 – Rachel Musick

7:00 – Melaine Bailiff

July 23

6:00 – Jennifer Alvarado

7:00 – Ami & Danny

July 30

6:00 – Craig Vaughn

7:00 – Jay Boyce

Aug 6

6:00 – Cindy Johnson

7:00 – Osborne Baptist Worship

Aug 13

6:00 – Bryson & McKenna

7:00 – Faith J. Marks

 

CONCERT SERIES SPONSOR:  JARRYD MOXLEY, NORTH CAROLINA FARM BUREAU INSURANCE

(14) Jarryd Moxley, North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance – Agent | Winston-Salem NC | Facebook

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