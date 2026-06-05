Friday News for June 5, 2026

High Sun and High Temps Today Through the Weekend… Normal Highs for this time of year are usually in the Low to Mid 80’s, which means we’re 10 Degrees Higher than the Norm. Remember the Rule of Hot, Sunny Days… Sunscreen, Shade and Plenty of Hydration!

YES! It IS National DONUT Day! – To Celebrate you’ll find a Series of FREE Donut Offers and Discounts from Major Chains such as Krispy Kreme… Dunkin’… 7‑Eleven… and Lidl. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2026/06/04/national-donut-day-2026-deals-freebies-krispy-kreme-dunkin/90388937007/

The Highly Anticipated Buc-ee’s location in Mebane now has a Groundbreaking Date. A Buc-ee’s spokesperson said the company is expected to break ground on the Mebane site, which will be the First Buc-ee’s in North Carolina, on June 10th at 10:00 am. The Future Buc-ee’s will be located on Trollingwood Hawfields Road near Interstate 40 and will occupy 74,000 square feet. Buc-ee’s Officials said it will bring at Least 200 Full-Time Jobs to the area. https://www.wxii12.com/article/bucees-groundbreaking-north-carolina-mebane/71497192

Grilling Season is in Full Swing, but before you fire up those grills, check your grill brushes. Weber and Nexgrill recently recalled millions of their metal wire-bristle grill brushes after several reports of consumers sustaining serious injuries. The metal wire-bristles can break off, get into food and cause serious ingestion injuries if swallowed. It is suggested that consumers consider switching to a Non-Bristle Cleaning Tool of which there are several available. Head over to our News Blog at WBFJ.FM and Click the Link to this story to find out more!

https://www.wxii12.com/article/wire-grill-brush-recall-ingestion-hazard-good-housekeeping-tested/71494367

The Funeral Service for Deputy Logan Utt, who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend, takes place Today at 2:00pm at Temple Baptist Church on Rockford Street in Mt. Airy. Please be in Prayer for All his Family. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/funeral-arrangements-deputy-killed-line-of-duty-logan-utt/83-6e65cfdd-1aab-44ba-b949-839f158a9cff

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Summer Meals Program is Up and Running, providing Free Breakfast and Lunch to All Children ages 18 and under. The program runs through July 30th, offering both On-Site hot meals at participating schools and parks, as well as a weekly “Meals To-Go” bundle pickup for convenience. https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/page/free-summer-meals

Guilford County Schools is expanding Its Summer Meal Program by offering Weekly Grab-and-Go Meal Pickups at Four locations, giving families a more flexible way to access free meals for children 18 and younger during the Summer Months. Beginning June 17th, Families can pick up a Week’s worth of Breakfast and Lunch at One Time. Meal Distribution will take place Wednesdays from 3:00 to 6:00pm through June 24th and from July 8th through Aug. 12th. More In-Depth Information can be found—and Required Registration can be taken care of—at www.gcsnc.com/summermeals.

Forsyth County Commissioners passed a Budget of more than $600 million, including an increase to the Property Tax Rate and Funding for the County School District. The Property Tax Rate was increased by 1.7 cents, bringing the rate to 55.4 cents per $100. The County School District received a base budget of $179 million, as well as a “reserve account” of $1.3 Million for Exceptional Children’s Staffing. There are Safeguards on that account, including a requirement that the District come up with a Plan and go before the County Commissioners Before the money is released. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/forsyth/forsyth-county-approves-1-7-cent-property-tax-increase-sets-budget-for-ws-fcs/

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny … High 91

Tonight: Partly Cloudy … Low 65

Saturday: Mostly Sunny … High 91

Sunday: Mostly Sunny … High 94