Monday News June 08, 2026

Summer Safety Tips (Extreme Heat)

– Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.

– Never leave children or pets in cars.

– Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can.

– Schedule outdoor activities carefully.

– Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.

– Pace yourself.

– Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

– Check on a friend or neighbor.

Source: Forsyth County NC Health and Human Services and the CDC

World Cup Bible Reading Challenge

The YouVersion Bible app will host a special challenge for Bible readers worldwide that will coincide with the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Between this Thursday, June 11 and July 19, the Bible app will run a Mid-Year Bible League, in which those who have the app open for seven days in a row will receive a special badge and represent their nation.

“This challenge isn’t just about celebrating sports; it’s about helping people around the world build lifelong Bible engagement habits.”

https://www.crosswalk.com/headlines/contributors/milton-quintanilla/youversion-bible-app-to-host-special-world-cup-bible-reading-challenge.html#google_vignette

June is Refugee Awareness month

(TUE) World Relief Triad is hosting a series of ‘refugee awareness’ events in June.

“The Stories We Bring: Stories from Refugee Friends” planned for this Tuesday

(June 9) at BookMarks on west 4th Street in downtown Winston-Salem (7pm – 8:15pm).

(THURS) World Relief Triad presenting a theological conversation on Immigration.

“From stranger to neighbor” featuring Jon Musser with World Relief Triad this Thursday night (7pm) at Emmaus Church in Greensboro. https://www.facebook.com/WorldReliefTriad

Jesus saying to his disciples, “I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me” Matthew 25:35

Prime Day dates announced.

This year, the sale will take place from June 23 through June 26, which is earlier than Amazon typically holds the event. Shoppers will have four full days to score deals across nearly every category. https://clarkdeals.com/home-kitchen/great-deals-at-amazon/?utm

The NBA Finals: San Antonio Spurs at the New York Knicks

(Game 3 tonight in Madison Square Garden. Tip off at 8:30pm).

The Knicks have taken a commanding 2-0 edge in the NBA Finals

https://apnews.com/article/nba-finals-knicks-spurs-game-3-4911bfc362936b7d98f2545bfbecaa55



Veterans Coffee event at Richard Childress Racing

Wednesday morning, June 10 (focus) = Women Veterans

Headquarters building (3rd floor) on Industrial Drive in Welcome.

*Doors open at 8am, program begins at 9am. Sponsored by Veterans Bridge Home.

https://veteransbridgehome.org/event/rcr-coffee-june/

Rip Current Warning. First responders along the North Carolina coast have made nearly 70 rip current rescues since the Memorial Day weekend.

The most recent rescues were 15 at Wrightsville Beach on Saturday.

Five swimmers were rescued from rip currents at Holden Beach on Saturday.

https://www.cbs17.com/news/north-carolina-news/north-carolina-beach-rip-current-rescues-saturday-bring-coastal-total-to-68-in-three-weeks/

The Winston-Salem Police and City officials to discuss potential curfew options.

This after a large gathering of teens and young adults in downtown Winston-Salem last Wednesday night (June 3) led to multiple arrests and citations.

Any proposal under discussion would apply only to downtown Winston-Salem and could begin at either 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. Exceptions would be made for young people who are working, attending church or educational events, or accompanied by a parent or guardian. https://www.wfmynews2.com/

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will increase the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp from 78 cents to 82 cents on July 12.

https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/postal-information/usps-rate-change-overview.html

Stanley Cup Final: The Carolina Hurricanes vs the Vegas Golden Knights.

Game 4 is Tuesday night at 8pm in Las Vegas.

The Golden Knights lead the series 2 – 1. Watch locally on ABC-45 at 8pm.

https://www.wral.com/sports/hurricanes-vs-montreal-game-five-eastern-conference-final-lenovo-center-may-2026/