Tuesday News June 09, 2026

Blood supplies are already low.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, June 9…

Centenary United Methodist Church, W 5th Street downtown WS = 12:30pm – 5pm

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center = 12:30pm – 4:30pm

Lexington Senior High School = 10am – 2pm

Green Street Baptist Church in High Point = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Found Safe. That Amber Alert for Kamora Thomas, an 11-year-old girl who was missing from Greensboro, has been cancelled, according to Greensboro police.

https://abc45.com/news/local/greensboro-police-search-for-missing-11-year-old-girl-last-seen-on-belmont-street

June is Refugee Awareness month

World Relief Triad is hosting a series of ‘refugee awareness’ events in June.

(TONIGHT) “The Stories We Bring: Stories from Refugee Friends” (June 9) at BookMarks on west 4th Street in downtown Winston-Salem (7pm – 8:15pm).

Jesus saying to his disciples, “I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me” –Matthew 25:35

Reminder: Veterans Coffee event at Richard Childress Racing planned for this Wednesday morning, June 10 = ‘Women Veterans’ will be the focus!

Headquarters building (3rd floor) on Industrial Drive in Welcome.

*Doors open at 8am, program begins at 9am. Sponsored by Veterans Bridge Home.

https://veteransbridgehome.org/event/rcr-coffee-june/

Alert: Bear sighting reported in the Village of Clemmons.

The sightings have occurred over the past couple of days, particularly around the Springfield Farm neighborhood, according to WXII 12.

TIPS: If you spot a wild bear…

Do not feed or approach a bear!

Secure garbage and recycling.

Remove bird feeders and hummingbird feeders if bears are in area.

Never leave pet food uncovered.

Clean outdoor grills.

Alert neighbors

Source: NC Wildlife Resources Commission https://www.ncwildlife.gov/media/1400/download?attachment

As heard on your WBFJ Morning Show…

Helping Kids Avoid the ‘Summer Slide’, and still have fun this summer!

More than 70% of elementary students experience a reduction in math and reading skills during summer break. Call 1-800 – A – FAMILY www.focusonthefamily.com/

Just because your kids are on summer break, it doesn’t mean their brains need to be.

*Listen to our interview with Deana Thayer, parenting associate with Focus on the Family.

https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/helping-kids-avoid-the-summer-slide

Stanley Cup Final: The Carolina Hurricanes vs the Vegas Golden Knights.

Game 4 is TONIGHT in Las Vegas (8pm)

The Golden Knights lead the series 2 – 1. Watch locally on ABC-45 at 8pm.

https://www.wral.com/sports/hurricanes-vs-montreal-game-five-eastern-conference-final-lenovo-center-may-2026/

Update: Winston-Salem city leaders will re-visit a proposed ‘youth curfew’ at their scheduled city council meeting next Monday, June 15th. https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-city-leaders-will-discuss-proposed-curfew-at-june-15-city-council-meeting/71529289

The NBA Finals: San Antonio Spurs over the New York Knicks last night (115-111).

Game 4: Wednesday night at the Garden (Madison Square Garden). Tip off at 8:30pm.

The Knicks have taken a commanding 2-0 edge in the NBA Finals

https://apnews.com/article/nba-finals-knicks-spurs-game-3-4911bfc362936b7d98f2545bfbecaa55The

2026 FIFA World Cup begins this Thursday.

Is it football or soccer?

Yes, it’s actually the MOST watched sporting event across the globe.

Beginning this Thursday (June 11) through July 19, a record 48 men’s soccer teams will compete across North America, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

https://www.fifa.com/en/tournaments/mens/worldcup/canadamexicousa2026

Representing! Two former Demon Deacons, Mark McKenzie (Team USA) and Alistair Johnston (Team Canada) will proudly represent their nations in FIFA.

https://godeacs.com/news/2026/5/29/mens-soccer-two-demon-deacons-set-for-2026-fifa-world-cup

Rip Current Awareness

Rip currents are deadlier than tornadoes, flooding and lightning combined.

If you are caught in a rip current …

Try to remain calm to conserve energy.

Do not fight the current.

Swim across the current in a direction parallel to/following the shoreline.

Once out of the current, swim back towards shore.

If you can’t escape the current, try to float or calmly tread water.

If at any time you feel you will be unable to reach shore, draw attention to yourself: face the shore, wave your arms and yell for help.

Learn more: https://www.weather.gov/ilm/ripcurrents

“Rip currents do not pull people under the water – they pull people away from shore”

-Wilderness medicine expert, Dr Seth Hawkins, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/News-Releases/2021/05/Tips-from-Wilderness-Medicine-Experts-on-Staying-Safe-Outdoors