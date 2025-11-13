Thursday News for November 13, 2025

The annual HanesBrands clothing sale begins TODAY at Noon at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Event Center (Education building).

All Hanes Brands items – Most priced at $5 dollars.

Parking is free at Gate 7 off Shorefair Drive.

Sale hours: Thursday (Noon – 7pm). Friday + Saturday (8am – 7pm). CLOSED SUNDAY.

Monday, Nov 17 (8am – 2pm). *Proceeds benefitting the United Way of Forsyth County.

Volunteers are still needed. https://www.uwfcvolunteer.org/need/detail/?need_id=1158698

https://wsfairgrounds.com/event/hanesbrands-holiday-warehouse-sale/2025-11-13/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, Nov 13…

Finch Auditorium in Thomasville = 8:30am – 1:30pm

The Summit Church in Oak Ridge = 1:30pm – 6pm

Stokes Family YMCA in King = 1:30pm – 6pm

Clemmons Presbyterian Church = 2:30pm – 7pm

Guilford College UMC, Fleming Road in Greensboro = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Starbucks: Red Cup Day 2025 happening TODAY (Nov 13) while supplies last.

It’s an annual holiday tradition. Get a reusable red holiday cup when they purchase a holiday drink from Starbucks today. https://people.com/starbucks-reveals-the-date-of-red-cup-day-2025-11832932

One in four US households is living paycheck to paycheck, according to a Bank of America Institute analysis released this week. https://www.cnn.com/2025/11/13/economy/job-prices-debt-economy?

If you or your family are in immediate need for food resources, call 2-1-1 to be connected with local resources. You can also visit nc211.org to find a food pantry closest to you. https://nc211.org/search/

Helping those in need in our community…

FREE coat giveaway (Winston-Salem Salvation Army, 1255 N Trade Street) this morning between 10am – noon (Nov 13 + Nov 20).

Food pantry and clothing giveaway TODAY from 4pm – 6pm.

Pfafftown Baptist Church on Transou Road in Pfafftown.

Contact: Becky Parker at 336-413-1633 https://pfafftownbaptist.org/

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is collecting Winter clothing items TODAY

(11am – 6pm) at the Sheriff’s Office on Church Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

Items needed: Winter coats, hats, blankets, and sleeping bags, new or gently used, to support those in need in our community. This is a collaboration with the Knights of Columbus and The Community Coat Closet who will help distribute the donated items.

For more information, contact Chuck T. at 336-682-9447 or email charlestierney@icloud.com

Have you put up your Christmas tree yet??? Experts suggest that decorating early for the holidays produces positive feelings – boosting happiness, reducing stress, and fostering a sense of nostalgia and community.

Bringing out those decorations ‘early’ can trigger happy memories, provide a sense of control during stressful times, and make your home feel more welcoming, which can lead to a greater sense of connection, according to psychologists.

*Pumpkins and Christmas trees?? Sure! Happy ‘blended’ holidays.

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/what-mentally-strong-people-dont-do/202411/why-decorating-early-for-christmas-may-make-you

Friday (Nov 14)

Veterans Breakfast hosted by the Heroes Center (Friday, 9am – 10:30am) at the

NC State Veterans Home in Kernersville. For More Information: Click here

Veterans Luncheon hosted by Surry Community College

Friday from 11am to 2pm at the Grand Hall on Surry Community College’s Dobson campus. For More Information: Click here

It’s Military Appreciation Week at the North Carolina Zoo.

FREE admission for military personnel (past and present) thru Friday (Nov 14). https://www.nczoo.org/experiences/events/military-appreciation-week

One last penny? After 232 years, the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia struck its final batch of one-cent coins on Wednesday. For the first time since 1857, the U.S. has retired a coin.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/creators/lifestyle/story/the-penny-has-officially-been-cancelled-193135488.html

Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson will retire in February 2026.

Thompson, who began his career with the Asheboro Police Department in 1998, has led the Greensboro Police Department for the past 3 years. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/greensboro-police-chief-john-thompson-announces-retirement-early-2026/83

Toyota officially opened its first U.S. battery production plant this week in Liberty, a nearly $14 billion investment. The sprawling 1,800-acre site in Randolph County will produce lithium-ion batteries for hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles. It marks Toyota’s largest investment in the US to date and could eventually employ more than 5,000 workers by 2034. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/toyota-battery-plant-opens-liberty/83

RECALL: The baby formula company ByHeart has recalled all of its infant formula products in the US. The FDA and the CDC are investigating a multistate outbreak of infant botulism that may be tied to the company’s US-made infant formula.

Check out symptoms to watch for on the News Blog.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/11/11/health/byheart-baby-formula-recall-wellness

The longest Federal Government Shutdown is over.

But the ripple effects will linker for a few days or longer (flights, services, etc.)

President Trump signed a bill to fund the federal government last night after the House voted mostly along party lines to approve funding through January.

It ends the record 43-day long shutdown causing massive disruption for federal employees, travelers, and welfare recipients, among others.

https://cbn.com/news/politics/shutdown-now-over-democrats-move-immediately-epstein-files-next-battle