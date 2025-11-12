Wednesday News for November 12, 2025

The annual HanesBrands sale begins TOMORROW (Nov 13) at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Event Center. All Hames Brands items – most $5 dollars.

Sale hours: Thursday (Noon – 7pm). Friday + Saturday (8am – 7pm). Monday, Nov 17 (8am – 2pm). Proceeds to benefit the United Way of Forsyth County.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, November 12, 2025

East Surry High School (Pilot Mountain) = 8am – 1:30pm

Glenn High School (Kernersville) = 9:30am – 2:30pm

Beulah United Church of Christ (Arnold Rd, Lexington) = 1:30am – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

FREE coat giveaway (Winston-Salem Salvation Army, 1255 N Trade Street) this Thursday morning between 10am – noon (Nov 13 + Nov 20).

A Christian missionary father and his daughter were killed when a small plane bound for a hurricane relief mission in Jamaica crashed in a South Florida neighborhood earlier in the week. ‘Ignite the Fire’ (a Christian ministry) identified the two victims of the crash as the group’s founder, Alexander Wurm (age 53), and his daughter Serena (age 22).

They were flying to Jamaica to bring humanitarian aid to victims of Hurricane Melissa.

https://cbn.com/news/us/christian-missionary-father-and-daughter-die-when-plane-bound-jamaica-crashes-florida?utm

Did you catch the Northern Lights last night?? A “severe” geomagnetic storm solar storm is painting the ‘Northern L=Sky’ with color as far south as northern Florida. Look NORTH again tonight (weather permitting) https://www.cnn.com/2025/11/11/weather

Have you seen the video of real iguanas falling out of trees due to the recent cold snap in South Florida??? https://www.wpbf.com/…/video-iguanas-falling…/69381820

RECALL: The baby formula company ByHeart has recalled all of its infant formula products in the US. The FDA and the CDC are investigating a multistate outbreak of infant botulism that may be tied to the company’s US-made infant formula. Check out symptoms to watch for on the News Blog.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/11/11/health/byheart-baby-formula-recall-wellness

Week 7 of the Federal Government Shutdown…

The House of Representatives is preparing to vote on a measure that could end the government shutdown around 4pm this afternoon.

With SNAP benefits disrupted, if you or your family are in immediate need for food resources, call 2-1-1 to be connected with local resources. You can also visit nc211.org to find a food pantry closest to you. https://nc211.org/search/

It’s Military Appreciation Week at the North Carolina Zoo.

FREE admission for military personnel (past and present) thru Friday (Nov 14). https://www.nczoo.org/experiences/events/military-appreciation-week

Starbucks: Red Cup Day 2025 will take place this Thursday (Nov 13).

It’s an annual holiday tradition where customers receive a reusable red holiday cup when they purchase a holiday drink from Starbucks.

https://people.com/starbucks-reveals-the-date-of-red-cup-day-2025-11832932

Help keep Forsyth County residents warm this winter!

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting Winter clothing items this Thursday (11am – 6pm) during their ‘Coat and Cold Weather Items Drive’ in front of the Sheriff’s Office on Church Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

Items needed: Winter coats, hats, blankets, and sleeping bags, new or gently used, to support those in need in our community.

This is a collaboration with the Knights of Columbus and The Community Coat Closet who will help distribute the donated items. The Sheriff’s Community Outreach team will be on-site to collect donations again this Thursday (11am – 6pm) in front of the Sheriff’s Office on Church Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

For more information, contact Chuck T. at 336-682-9447 or email charlestierney@icloud.com