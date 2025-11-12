WBFJ Wednesday Word

The Gift

A man’s gift makes room for him, and brings him before great men.

Proverbs 18:16

God gives each of us a gift. It could be a talent, a skill or an expertise in a particular field, but He gives us this gift for a purpose. I knew when I was in the fifth grade that I wanted to be in radio. At the time, I had no idea how that would happen or if it would ever play out, and at the time, I didn’t realize it was a gift from God either. From playing radio deejay in my bedroom, to spinning tunes over the loud speaker before school started, I was just doing what I liked. After receiving Christ at age 23, and then for the past Thirty-seven years later, here I am behind the mic, doing what I love to do and proclaiming the Good News of the Gospel!

Back in those early pre-teen and teenage years, I knew I wanted to be in radio and Christian radio pretty much didn’t exist then, but God knew the plans He had for me, I just needed to trust Him!

God started me on a small scale in radio, however, through the years, that has led to reaching a bigger audience and meeting and making so many new friends. I thank God for the opportunity to serve in this capacity. I don’t take it for granted, it’s a privilege and I’m at WBFJ for a reason.

What is your gift or talent that God has given you and are you using it to help and evangelize others, glorify God and build His Kingdom?

Kurt