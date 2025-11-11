Tuesday News for November 11, 2025

Today is Veterans Day – Honoring all veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday, so most federal government offices and services will be closed (No mail. Most banks closed).

Flurries from the mountains to the coast?

Snow in the High Country: Wolf Laurel near Big Bald (4,825 ft) up to 7 inches of snow on the ground in Yancey County.

Update: No ‘in person’ morning classes at App State in Boone (before 11am).

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Hillsdale Church in Advance = 1:30pm – 6pm

Central Baptist Church, Hwy 68 in Oak Ridge = 2:30pm – 7pm

Update: An Ashanti Alert (or missing person’s alert) has been canceled for 18-year-old Lundan Jenkins. High Point police said she has been found safe after she was abducted after a domestic disturbance overnight.

Ashanti Alerts are issued for missing adults between the ages of 18 and 64

Airlines are required to cut 6% of their flights at 40 major airports today following an order from the FAA. This is expected to trigger more widespread delays and cancellations at some of the nation’s busiest airports.

The longest shutdown in US history could be over within days after the Senate approved a bill to reopen the federal government late last night.

The House is set to vote on the bill on Wednesday, and then it will head to the President’s desk for his signature. The deal would restore critical services like federal food aid, as well as pay for hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

Follow-up: A large sheet of ice on the road caused a multi-vehicle accident this morning in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The northbound lanes of University Parkway were closed for several hours near Target.

Crews had to spread salt on the area! Local media / Police

From NC Family…

As we observe Veterans Day, we pause to honor the brave men and women who have served in our nation’s armed forces. Their selfless sacrifice has preserved the freedoms we hold dear.

Scripture reminds us in John 15…

“This is My commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you.

Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends” John 15:12-13 NKJV

Our veterans have embodied this sacrificial love, standing in harm’s way to protect each other, our families, communities, and country.

Today and every day, let us honor our veterans by not only expressing our gratitude but by living by the principles that make our country great.

Thank you to all our veterans for your service, and thank you to all who continue to support and stand with them.

Wednesday (Nov 12)

The next Veterans Coffee event at RCR event center in Welcome happening this Wednesday morning (NOV 12) starting at 9am.

*Doors open at 8am… Sponsored by Veterans Bridge Home.

“Come for the coffee, stay for the community and leave inspired”

The annual HanesBrands sale begins this Thursday (Nov 13) at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Event Center. Sale hours: Thursday (Noon – 7pm). Friday + Saturday (8am – 7pm). Monday, Nov 17 (8am – 2pm). Proceeds to benefit the United Way of Forsyth County.

With SNAP benefits disrupted due to the ‘extended’ federal government shutdown in

US history. *If you or your family are in immediate need for food resources, call 2-1-1 to be connected with local resources. You can also visit nc211.org to find a food pantry closest to you. https://nc211.org/search/

It’s DEER season: Drive carefully

The months of October, November, and December continue to be the most dangerous for animal-related collisions, according to StateFarm

At the Box Office

‘Sarah’s Oil’ lands in the Top 5 after its opening weekend.

The remarkable true story of eleven-year-old Sarah Rector, an African American girl born in Oklahoma Indian Territory in the early 1900s, who believes there is oil beneath the barren land she’s been deeded. Sarah’s story is one of faith, resilience, and defying stereotypes.

The Christmas Ring (2025) #15

A military widow falls in love while searching for her family’s long-lost heirloom ring. Based on the bestselling novel from Karen Kingsbury. Starring Jana Kramer, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Kelsey Grammer, Jessie James Decker and Debbie Winans.

*Limited showings across the Triad (Marketplace Cinemas in WS)

