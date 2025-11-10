Monday News for November 10, 2025

A blast of COLD air to start the work week. Snow flurries before midnight across the Piedmont?

Happy birthday to the US Marine Corps turning 250 years old today! The Marine Corps was founded on November 10, 1775. https://www.marines.com/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, November 10, 2025

Bethel Baptist Church in Yadkinville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Bales Wesleyan Church in Jamestown = 2pm – 6:30pm

Gospel Baptist Church (Hwy 311 in Archdale) = 3pm – 7:30pm

New Vision Fellowship in Madison = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

At the Box Office: ‘Sarah’s Oil’ lands in the Top 5 after its opening weekend.

The remarkable true story of eleven-year-old Sarah Rector, an African American girl born in Oklahoma Indian Territory in the early 1900s, who believes there is oil beneath the barren land she’s been deeded. Sarah’s story is one of faith, resilience, and defying stereotypes.

Check out reviews of the movie on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.movieguide.org/reviews/sarahs-oil.html https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/sarahs-oil-2025/

https://cbn.com/news/entertainment/true-story-sarahs-oil-gods-hand-making-americas-youngest-black-millionaire

The Christmas Ring (2025) A military widow falls in love while searching for her family’s long-lost heirloom ring.Based on the bestselling novel from Karen Kingsbury. Starring Jana Kramer, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Kelsey Grammer, Jessie James Decker & Debbie Winans. *Limited showings across the Triad…

www.fandango.com/karen-kingsburys-the-christmas-ring-242189/movie-overview

Clear Bags only! Beginning today (Nov 10), a new Clear Bag ‘Procedure’ goes into effect with Davidson County Schools. Fans will no longer be able to carry large bags, purses and other non-clear bags into school athletic events.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/education/clear-bag-rule-coming-to-davidson-county-school-sports-events/article

The Senate has taken a key step toward reopening the government as lawmakers push to end the longest shutdown in US history. In a procedural vote, senators advance a bill to fund the government until January 30. If passed in the Senate, the measure must be approved by the House of Representatives and sent to the President for his signature, a process that could take several days. The 40-day shutdown has sidelined federal workers, delayed food aid and snarled air travel. https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/trump-takes-aim-obamacare-historic-federal-shutdown-hits-40th-day-2025-11-09/

https://cbn.com/news/politics/senate-takes-first-step-toward-ending-government-shutdown?utm

With SNAP benefits disrupted due to the ‘extended’ federal government shutdown in

US history. *If you or your family are in immediate need for food resources, call 2-1-1 to be connected with local resources. You can also visit nc211.org to find a food pantry closest to you. https://nc211.org/search/

College Football: The Deacs are going ‘Bowling’.

Following Wake Forest’s win on Saturday over #12 Virginia, the Deacs are now bowl eligible for the eighth time in the last 10 seasons. First year head coach Jake Dickert has made history—becoming the first coach in Wake Forest history to lead the program to a bowl berth in his inaugural season. https://godeacs.com/news/2025/11/8/football-built-in-the-dark-wake-forest-earns-statement-win-at-no-12-virginia-to-secure-bowl-eligibility

The annual HanesBrands sale begins this Thursday (Nov 13) at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Event Center. Sale hours: Thursday (Noon – 7pm). Friday + Saturday (8am – 7pm). Monday, Nov 17 (8am – 2pm). Proceeds to benefit the United Way of Forsyth County.

The #1 Appliance Brands for Customer Satisfaction in 2025…

Samsung and Whirlpool rank at the top of the category with a score of 82.

Bosch is most improved, seeing a 3% increase since last year, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI)’s Household Appliance and Electronics Study 2025. The ACSI evaluated major appliance brands based on key factors like durability, exterior design and warranty coverage. *Always compare prices and take advantage of price-matching guarantees from major retailers. You can also visit ClarkDeals.com to find more appliance deals and discounts. Source: ACSI 2025 consumer report + Clark Howard

https://clark.com/shopping-retail/best-appliance-brands/

Support and prayers are pouring into the Garner community.

An investigation continues into the deadly WakeMed shooting on Saturday morning that claimed the life of an on-duty officer. Officer Roger Smith has been hailed as a “hero,” with officials saying he likely prevented other deaths. Smith, who previously served with the Knightdale Police Department (1997 to 2003). had 14 years of service with the WakeMed Campus Police. Please keep the Smith family in your prayers.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southeast/nc-police-officer-shot-er/

The Guilford College Quakers football team will forfeit its final game of the season after a fight broke out following their 27-21 loss to Averett University on Saturday. Averett will also forfeit its final game of the season due to the altercation.https://myfox8.com/sports/football/college-football/guilford-college-football-team-to-discontinue-season-after-post-game-fight/

‘When the Gales of November came early’

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the sinking of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald, a large freighter that famously sank in Lake Superior during a storm on November 10, 1975, resulting in the loss of all 29 crew members. The tragedy was captured in the 1976 hit song from Gordon Lightfoot, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald”.

When the Fitzgerald departed on Nov. 9, 1975, the weather was calm, but a storm was brewing. The National Weather Service issued warnings, but the storm came in quick and fierce. The ship’s sinking was likely due to a combination of factors, including the severe weather, mechanical issues and how heavily it was loaded. The bell from the Edmund Fitzgerald is rung on November 10 – 29 times – to remember those lost.

https://www.wpr.org/news/the-sinking-of-the-edmund-fitzgerald-a-perfect-headline-soon

https://ssedmundfitzgerald.org/memorial-services

Tuesday (Nov 11) is Veterans Day

Honoring all veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday, so most federal government offices and services will be closed (including post offices and most banks).

Check out the news blog for Veterans Day Deals (most available on Tuesday).

*It’s Military Appreciation Week at the North Carolina Zoo.

FREE admission for military personnel (past and present) thru Friday (Nov 14). https://www.nczoo.org/experiences/events/military-appreciation-week