Friday November 7th News

North Carolina’s Public-School Students are Making History, as More High School Students are taking and passing Advanced Placement exams than ever before. These latest results have come following years of training and support for schools and for AP teachers and recent emphasis in enrolling more students in AP classes, which has contributed to a growing number and rate of students passing exams. The 2025 school year was the first in which AP exams were administered only on computers, rather than on paper. More than 97,000 students are enrolled in AP classes This Fall, up from just less than 75,000 Ten Years Ago! https://www.wral.com/news/education/more-nc-students-taking-passing-ap-exams-new-data-november-2025/

More than 140,000 bottles of ATORVASTATIN have been recalled for a defect that could make the medication less effective. It’s considered a “Class II” recall, meaning the product could cause some temporary or reversible adverse health effects. To determine if your med is affected, take a close look at your prescription label for one of two abbreviations, MFG for “manufacturing” or MFR for “manufacturer.” A label like “MFG Ascend” would indicate Ascend is the manufacturer of your prescription. https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/recalls/atorvastatin-recall/

Veterans Day is just around the corner, and there’s already a list of free meal deals for veterans in North Carolina this year, including Chili’s, Golden Corral, IHOP, Red Robin and Sheetz, among others. You can find the complete listing by clicking the link to this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/these-are-the-best-free-meal-deals-in-north-carolina-for-veterans-day-2025/

Food that many families depend on can usually be found inside the food pantry at Whole Man Ministries in Winston-Salem, but due to the demand for food right now, the Church is at risk of not hosting its annual Turkey Giveaway, an event that puts food on the tables of more than 350 families every Holiday Season. They have until November 18th to raise the funds needed. Those who would like to donate to the food pantry or help avoid canceling the Turkey Giveaway, can drop off donations at the Church at 3916 Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/winston-salem-church-could-cancel-turkey-giveaway-due-to-government-shutdown/



Davidson County Senior Services is hosting a Veterans Luncheon Today from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Davidson-Davie Community College campus. All Davidson County Veterans—55 and older and their Spouse—are Cordially Invited to Attend Today’s Luncheon—FREE of Charge.

Speaking of Food, a while back we learned of ALDI’s and Walmart’s Family Thanksgiving Dinner Meal Deals at around $40 each… Now Target has joined into the Deal Giving FOR Thanksgiving, with a $20 Meal Deal. Find out more on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM! https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/targets-thanksgiving-meal-deal-2025/507-45106a36-2ba7-4d9f-908f-9210b2bb631a?tbref=hp

SBA Home, a Lithuanian Furniture Manufacturer, began production last week with about 100 employees within the 500,000-square-foot facility in Mocksville. SBA Home had already provided a token of its goodwill — paying for the construction of a pickleball facility at Mocksville’s Rich Park, and making a pledge of 200 volunteer hours annually. Mocksville Mayor, Will Marklin, said SBA Home “set itself apart the minute they hit the ground, by immediately giving back to the community.” In turn, SBA Home says they “truly feel like a welcomed investor and a valued part of the community.” https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/development/article_2cd877ac-56f8-4375-86a1-b6e3eef11699.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

Davie County High School in Mocksville = 8am – 2pm

