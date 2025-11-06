WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home SUN@5: Mt Hope Foundation (Rwanda)

SUN@5: Mt Hope Foundation (Rwanda)

wbfj-verne
November 6, 2025

This week on Sunday @ 5, a weekly public affairs podcast on WBFJ (Nov 09, 2025)…

Carla and Chris Decoskey share with Verne (WBFJ) the mission and vision of  Mt. Hope Foundation supporting Mt Hope Christian Academy in the African nation of Rwanda. The academy with 92 children is the first local school in Bugesera, a underprivileged rural (farming) community in eastern Rwanda.

Listen to our conversation…

Bringing Hope. Empowering children in Bugesera, Rwanda through education and Biblical instruction

Our mission is to spread the love of God while fostering a nurturing and secure learning environment – where children can thrive and grow. The believe that every child deserves access to quality education and a safe place to learn and play.

 Mt Hope Foundation is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (November)

https://mthopefoundation.com/

(336) 782-3007

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (November 09, 2025)

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Thursday News for November 06, 2025

wbfj-verne
November 6, 2025

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
November 5, 2025

Farm City Tour, Nov 7 / Farm City Banquet, Nov 13 (Forsyth Co)

wbfj-verne
November 5, 2025

Wednesday News for November 05, 2025

wbfj-verne
November 5, 2025

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
November 4, 2025

WINTER JAM 2026

wdecker_wbfj
November 4, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.