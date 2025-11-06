SUN@5: Mt Hope Foundation (Rwanda)

This week on Sunday @ 5, a weekly public affairs podcast on WBFJ (Nov 09, 2025)…

Carla and Chris Decoskey share with Verne (WBFJ) the mission and vision of Mt. Hope Foundation supporting Mt Hope Christian Academy in the African nation of Rwanda. The academy with 92 children is the first local school in Bugesera, a underprivileged rural (farming) community in eastern Rwanda.

Bringing Hope. Empowering children in Bugesera, Rwanda through education and Biblical instruction

Our mission is to spread the love of God while fostering a nurturing and secure learning environment – where children can thrive and grow. The believe that every child deserves access to quality education and a safe place to learn and play.

