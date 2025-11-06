Thursday News for November 06, 2025

Enjoy the warmer weekend. Major cool down for early next week (Monday’s HIGH 44?)

(9:15am) Phone lines and Internet are currently down at most Forsyth County Government facilities. Staff is working to resolve the problem.

Updates will be posted as soon as service is restored. Source: Forsyth County Government https://www.facebook.com/ForsythCountyNC

Today is Men Make Dinner day (Research: 52% of men can “Cook”)

‘Sarah’s Oil’ in theaters this Friday. The remarkable true story of eleven-year-old Sarah Rector, an African American girl born in Oklahoma Indian Territory in the early 1900s, who believes there is oil beneath the barren land she’s been deeded.

Sarah’s story is one of faith, resilience, and defying stereotypes.

https://www.movieguide.org/reviews/sarahs-oil.html

Twelve people are now confirmed dead following the fiery crash of a UPS cargo plane in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday. Officials warned the death toll could rise as several people who were near the crash site are still unaccounted for…

https://www.cnn.com/2025/11/06/us/ntsb-investigation-ups-plane-crash

With SNAP benefits disrupted due to the ‘extended’ federal government shutdown in

US history. *If you or your family are in immediate need for food resources, call 2-1-1 to be connected with local resources. You can also visit nc211.org to find a food pantry closest to you. https://nc211.org/search/

NEW: The Federal Aviation Administration is planning to cut ‘air’ traffic by up to 10% at select airports if a deal is not reached to end the government shutdown by this Friday, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. *Airports in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and CHARLOTTE are among 40 major airports that are expected to see reduced flights, according to a preliminary list obtained by NewsNation. https://www.newsnationnow.com/travel/list-airports-reduce-air-traffic-flights-faa/

Helping those in need.The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority is collecting donations of non-perishable food, toiletries & household essentials for federal employees working at PTI airport impacted by the government shutdown (currently working without pay).

Donations can be dropped off between 8:30am – 5pm both Thursday and Friday.

Drop-off location information on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://flyfrompti.com/pti-airport-donation-drive…

Pre-Veterans Day event: Davidson County Senior Services is hosting a Veterans Luncheon this Friday (Nov 7 from 11am – 1pm) Davidson-Davie Community College campus (Rittling Conference Center in Thomasville). All Davidson County veterans (55 and older and their spouse) are cordially invited to attend Friday’s luncheon free of charge. Contact: Brooke Adams 336.242.2290

College Football: App State hosting Georgia Southern TONIGHT (Nov 6) in Boone (7:30pm)

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, November 6, 2025

A & T State University (Student Health Center, Gboro) = 10am – 4pm

The Crossing Church-North Main Campus (Kville) = 2pm – 6:30pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

(NEW) Samaritan’s Purse opened its Emergency Field Hospital in Black River, Jamaica – providing critical medical care to families impacted by Hurricane Melissa after their local hospital on the island was destroyed.

Samaritan’s Purse medical staff began treating patients, offering surgical, emergency, and maternal care to those in desperate need, all in the name of Jesus.

Over the past week, Samaritan’s Purse has airlifted nearly 100 tons of emergency relief supplies to Jamaica. www.SamaritansPurse.org