WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
November 5, 2025

Hello, WBFJ family! The fun of college football Saturdays, along with beautiful fall colors, make autumn one of my favorite seasons. For me, it passes way too quick! Although I cherish all the joy of Christmas, I am not a fan of winter and, after January 1st, could skip right over into spring. As Christians, we know that life has its seasons as well. There are sunny warm times that we wish could last, along with some cold, dark periods that linger long past their welcome. Let us rejoice in the fact that we don’t have to walk through our seasons alone! We serve a faithful God who never leaves us or forsakes us. My daughter recently commented on how well I was handling a very difficult situation. I told her that it’s because I’ve experienced God’s faithfulness through so many seasons of life. I know that despite the chill of winter, there’s always the promise of spring. Although my daughter might not fully appreciate such wisdom at this stage of her life, I praised God that I could use my faith as an example for her. No matter what season you’re experiencing right now, I pray that you feel the warmth of God’s presence alongside you, knowing that your current season isn’t your final destination.

Your friend,

Lana

 

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Farm City Tour, Nov 7 / Farm City Banquet, Nov 13 (Forsyth Co)

wbfj-verne
November 5, 2025

Wednesday News for November 05, 2025

wbfj-verne
November 5, 2025

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
November 4, 2025

WINTER JAM 2026

wdecker_wbfj
November 4, 2025

THE THORN

wdecker_wbfj
November 4, 2025

WBFJ NEWS for Tuesday November 4th

wdecker_wbfj
November 4, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.