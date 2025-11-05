Wednesday Word

Hello, WBFJ family! The fun of college football Saturdays, along with beautiful fall colors, make autumn one of my favorite seasons. For me, it passes way too quick! Although I cherish all the joy of Christmas, I am not a fan of winter and, after January 1st, could skip right over into spring. As Christians, we know that life has its seasons as well. There are sunny warm times that we wish could last, along with some cold, dark periods that linger long past their welcome. Let us rejoice in the fact that we don’t have to walk through our seasons alone! We serve a faithful God who never leaves us or forsakes us. My daughter recently commented on how well I was handling a very difficult situation. I told her that it’s because I’ve experienced God’s faithfulness through so many seasons of life. I know that despite the chill of winter, there’s always the promise of spring. Although my daughter might not fully appreciate such wisdom at this stage of her life, I praised God that I could use my faith as an example for her. No matter what season you’re experiencing right now, I pray that you feel the warmth of God’s presence alongside you, knowing that your current season isn’t your final destination.

Your friend,

Lana