Wednesday News for November 05, 2025

Increased FIRE DANGER today. Please no outdoor burning…

And yes, the moon will look full again TONIGHT!

FREE Diabetes Awareness Event today from 4 to 8pm at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health (Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem).

All events are free and open to all! forsyth.cc/hhs/diabetes_prevention.aspx

Resources available, fitness activities, vendors and more.

NOTE: If you are at-risk of diabetes, contact the health department about their year-long diabetes prevention program, at (336) 703-3219. Weekly classes will start soon!

November is Diabetes Awareness Month

FREE coat giveaway at the Winston-Salem Salvation Army, 1255 N Trade Street

Thursday mornings between 10am – noon (Nov 6, Nov 13, Nov 20).

Flags are at half-staff honoring former Vice President Dick Chaney

Cheney serving under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009.

Janet Ward Black, a prominent Greensboro attorney and owner of Ward Black Law Firm, passed away on Sunday (Nov 2) at the age of 66. Black also founded the 4ALL Statewide Service Day – an annual event that helps provide free legal information to North Carolinians. A celebration of live services is set for next Friday (Nov 14). Janet was a big supporter of the Joytime women’s retreats (Dr Joy Greene) .

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/greensboro-attorney-janet-ward-black-dies/

With SNAP benefits disrupted due to the (longest) federal government shutdown in US history… *If you or your family are in immediate need for food resources, call 2-1-1 to be connected with local resources. You can also visit nc211.org to find a food pantry closest to you. https://nc211.org/search/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, Nov 5…

Allegacy Federal Credit Union, Westbrook Plaza Drive (WS) = 8am – noon

South Stokes High School (Walnut Cove) = 8:30am – 1:30pm

Davidson-Davie Community College (Thomasville location) = 9am – 1:30pm

Westchester Country Day School on Old Greensboro Road (HP) = 10am – 2:30pm

Wake Forest University (Benson Center) in Winston-Salem = 12:30pm – 5:30pm

Brookstown UMC Yadkinville Road (Pfafftown) = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Municipal Elections (winners from Tuesday)

Marikay Abuzuaiter (Ah-BOOZE-ah-tear) will be the new mayor of Greensboro.

She has served on the Greensboro City Council for 14 years and also served as the Mayor Pro Tem after the death of Yvonne Johnson in December 2024. www.wfmynews2.com/elections

Check Election results by county on the News Blog https://www.ncsbe.gov/results-data/election-results

It’s DEER season: Drive carefully

The months of October, November, and December continue to be the most dangerous for animal-related collisions, according to StateFarm

(NEW) Samaritan’s Purse opened its Emergency Field Hospital in Black River, Jamaica – providing critical medical care to families impacted by Hurricane Melissa after their local hospital on the island was destroyed.

The more than 30-bed field hospital is equipped with an operating room, intensive care unit, emergency room, obstetric ward for maternal and neonatal care, laboratory, pharmacy, and blood bank. Samaritan’s Purse medical staff began treating patients, offering surgical, emergency, and maternal care to those in desperate need, all in the name of Jesus.

Over the past week, Samaritan’s Purse has airlifted nearly 100 tons of emergency relief supplies to Jamaica. www.SamaritansPurse.org

Several organizations responding in the Caribbean including…

Samaritan’s Purse https://www.samaritanspurse.org/

Convoy of Hope https://convoyofhope.org/about/

United Cajun Navy https://donate.thecajunnavy.org/b/8wMaIy3QVbrs62seUX

*These groups work directly with local partners to deliver emergency supplies and support long-term recovery. There are links at wbfj.fm

The death toll had risen to at least nine from that UPS cargo plane that crashed Tuesday afternoon in Louisville, Kentucky. At least 16 people are still missing.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/plane-crash-explosion-louisville-airport/69255286

Service that pleases God (our verse for Wednesday)

“Our sacrifice is to keep offering praise to God in the name of Jesus.

But don’t forget to help others and to share your possessions with them.

This too is like offering a sacrifice that pleases God”

Hebrews 13:15-16 CEV