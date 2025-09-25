Thursday News for September 25, 2025

Listen for the latest ‘Fall Color’ updates from Dr Howie Neufeld (the Fall Color Guy) Friday mornings (around 6:20am) on your Fall travel station, WBFJ!

Three months till Christmas Day…

Expect to pay more to ship those holiday packages?

The U.S. Postal Service has announced a temporary price hike on select package services beginning October 5 through January 18. 2026.

Note: the price hike will affect Priority Mail Express (PME), Priority Mail (PM), USPS Ground Advantage, and Parcel Select.

No other products or services will be affected.

It’s DEER season: Drive carefully. The months of October, November, and December continue to be the most dangerous for animal-related collisions, accounting for an estimated 650,000 incidents. These three months alone made up 41% of all animal collision claims, according to a report from Sate Farm.

NC DOT: A 2020 study on 13 roundabouts that replaced intersections…

Crashes overall were reduced by 41%. Injury crashes were reduced by 79%

Studies show that Roundabouts are safer and more efficient than existing intersections. https://bit.ly/2NTcytw

Bus drivers needed. Lexington City Schools currently have six bus driver vacancies.

The shortage is causing bus route delays for some students and is putting a strain on bus drivers. Community meetings about bus route proposals include Pickett Elementary School this afternoon @ 5:30pm… Next Tuesday (5:30pm) at Southwest Global Academy.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/lexington-school-district-works-to-address-bus-driver-shortage/

Bookmarks 20th annual Festival of Books & Authors begins TODAY (Sept 25).

Festival Opening Keynote with Hoda Kotb (formerly with the Today show) this evening (7:30pm) at Reynolds Auditorium in Winston-Salem. Bookmarks runs through Sunday (SEPT 25-28)

https://bookmarksnc.org/festival

September is Suicide Prevention month. If you are dealing with a mental health crisis,

the 9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7. Call 988 or click https://988lifeline.org/

Helene: One Year later

This Saturday (Sept 27) is the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Helene.

Ways to help (by giving or volunteering)

Samaritan’s Purse: Post-Helene Rebuilding Lives (one year later)

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/disaster/hurricane-helene/

Baptists on Mission: Helene Rebuild Projects

https://baptistsonmission.org/Mission-Projects/By-Mission-Type/Disaster-Relief/Hurricane-Helene

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, Sept 25

Guilford Tech Community College in Jamestown = 9:30am – 2pm

North Davidson Lions Club (Community Road in Arcadia) = 1:30 – 6pm

Bunker Hill UMC in Kernersville = 2:30pm – 7pm

Triad Church on Sunshine Way in Greensboro = 2 – 6:30pm

Grace Baptist Church on Hwy 311 in Madison = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

The NC MedAssist Free Mobile Pharmacy will be on the Davidson-Davie Community College campus in Thomasville from 9am – 2pm.

Pick up over the counter medicines such as allergy, cough, cold, pain relief, vitamins, children’s medicines and more. No appointments are necessary.

You must be at least 18 years old to receive medications.

www.medassist.org/mobile

WBFJ will be broadcasting LIVE from the Gazebo all 10 days of the Carolina Classic Fair (October 3 – 12) in Winston-Salem – and we need volunteers!

If you would like to volunteer with WBFJ during the Carolina Classic Fair,

contact Bonnie via email… bonnie@wbfj.org

FREE Admission to Carolina Classic Fair?

Just drop off some gently used clothes to any Forsyth County Goodwill location and get a FREE fair admission ticket – now until October 2.

*The Carolina Classic Fair runs October 3 – 12 in Winston-Salem.

Did you purchase Poppi sodas between January 2020 and July 2025?

Today is the FINAL day (Sept 25) to file a claim for a refund, all part of an $8.9 million-dollar class action settlement. The settlement covers all flavors and package sizes of Poppi products. If you have a receipt or proof of purchase, you can claim a full amount. No receipot? You can still file a claim but are limited to a maximum of $16 dollars per household. INFO: www.poppisettlement.com

Tonight, on Focus on the Family

Dr Gary Chapman (Part 1 of 2) ‘Finding New Ways to Thrive in Your Marriage’

Every marriage can benefit from a review of some relationship basics like accepting each other’s differences, navigating anger well, learning how to apologize, and being willing to serve your spouse. Dr. Gary Chapman shares stories about his own marriage and couples he’s counseled, offering Bible-based advice and encouragement about marriage. *Listen tonight at 9pm on WBFJ-FM

Our verse of the day is from Matthew 6:33

“But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you” (NKJV)

“Seek the Kingdom of God above all else, and live righteously, and he will give you everything you need” (NLT)

This passage is a core teaching from Jesus during his Sermon on the Mount.

May this truth encourage us (as Believers) to prioritize God’s kingdom and righteousness above all else. May we focus on His will, while trusting that our needs will be met…