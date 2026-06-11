Thursday News June 11, 2026

Extreme heat over the next several days!!

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT your outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Summer Safety Tips (Extreme Heat)

-Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.

-Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.

-Pace yourself.

-Never leave children or pets in cars.

-Check on a friend or neighbor.

Source: Forsyth County NC Health and Human Services and the CDC

Reminder: On a 90-degree day, a vehicle’s interior can quickly heat up to over

100 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees within 30 minutes.

https://www.kadn.com/news/local/good-question-how-hot-can-your-car-get/article

Blueberry season is almost here, according to Apple Family Farm.

“The countdown is on—fresh blueberry season will be starting in just a couple of weeks”

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatally hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 5-year-old boy in High Point, according to High Point Police.

The crash happened last Friday afternoon near the intersection of East Russell Avenue and Hines Street. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/high-point-police-arrest-suspect-in-fatal-hit-and-run/71547439

Alert: The Davidson County Health Department has confirmed the first positive rabies case of the year, following two fox attacks that occurred on June 5 in areas approximately one mile apart. Both attacks were unprovoked…

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/davidson-county-confirms-first-positive-rabies-case-of-2026/article_c7c13f95-0071-585c-930e-caef04428686.html

RECALL: Honda is recalling more than 800,000 vehicles because rear suspension components could fail, causing a crash. The recall covers certain 2016-2022 Honda Pilot, 2017-2023 Ridgeline, 2019-2023 Passport and 2014-2020 Acura MDX vehicles.

The recall covers vehicles sold in various states including Virginia.

Questions: Owners may contact Honda’s customer service at 1-888-234-2138.

www.wmbfnews.com/2026/06/10/honda-recalls-more-than-880000-cars-over-concerns-drivers-may-lose-control-vehicles/

June is Refugee Awareness month

World Relief Triad presenting a theological conversation on Immigration.

(June 11) “From stranger to neighbor” featuring Jon Musser with World Relief Triad TONIGHT (7pm) at Emmaus Church in Greensboro. https://www.facebook.com/WorldReliefTriad

Jesus saying to his disciples, “I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me” Matthew 25:35

Traffic Alert (Day 2 of 3)

Expect heavy traffic around the Greensboro Coliseum (and Special Events center) through Friday due to Guildford County High School graduation ceremonies. https://www.gcsnc.com/all-events

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins TODAY through July 19.

A record 48 men’s soccer teams will compete across North America, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

https://www.fifa.com/en/tournaments/mens/worldcup/canadamexicousa2026

It’s actually the MOST watched sporting event across the globe.

Representing! Two former Demon Deacons, Mark McKenzie (Team USA) and Alistair Johnston (Team Canada) will proudly represent their nations in FIFA.

https://godeacs.com/news/2026/5/29/mens-soccer-two-demon-deacons-set-for-2026-fifa-world-cup

World Cup Bible Reading Challenge

The YouVersion Bible App is encouraging readers to keep the Bible App open for seven days in a row from now through July 19! “This challenge isn’t just about celebrating sports; it’s about helping people around the world build lifelong Bible ‘reading’ habits.” www.crosswalk.com/headlines/

The NBA Finals: San Antonio Spurs over the New York Knicks

Game 4: The Knicks rallied from 29 points down to beat the Spurs 107-106 last night in Madison Square Garden. The Knicks lead the series 3-1.

Game 5 Saturday night (8:30pm) in San Antonio.

https://www.foxnews.com/sports/nba-finals-game-4-recap

Stanley Cup Final: The Carolina Hurricanes vs the Vegas Golden Knights.

Game 5 TONIGHT in Raleigh on ABC-45 at 8pm. The series tied 2 – 2. https://www.wral.com/sports/

Donation Stations help feed families facing food insecurity.

Shop and donate locally this Saturday (June 13)…

*Cobblestone Farmers Market on S Marshall Street

…and the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market

Hosted by the NC Cooperative Extension of Forsyth County!

INFO: https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/news/2026/ or call (336) 703-2850.

Our verse of the day is from Philippians 4:13

“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (NKJV)

BTW: This verse was written by the Apostle Paul while he was imprisoned.

Longtime WSM radio host Bill Cody passed away earlier in the week at the age of 67. His family announced last week that Cody was in critical condition after suffering organ failure. Bill Cody spent over 30 years hosting WSM Radio’s morning show, “Coffee, Country and Cody”. He was also familiar voice at the Grand Ole Opry.

Bill Cody was actually born Trent Clutts on Dec. 16, 1958, in Huntsville, Alabama.Cody, who took his on-air name from his childhood hero Wild West entertainer Buffalo Bill Cody, spent most of his childhood in Lebanon, Kentucky, where his father was a country preacher. His father actually had his Sunday sermons replayed on the local radio station WLBN 1590 AM.

Bill Cody began his (DJ) announcing career at that same ‘sun up to sun down 1,000-watt station’, later recalling that the first record he ever played — Wanda Jackson’s “We’ll Sing in the Sunshine” — went out over the airwaves cued up at the wrong speed. 😊

https://www.newsnationnow.com/entertainment-news/bill-cody-grand-ole-opry-announcer-dead/