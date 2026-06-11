SUN@5 for June 14, 2026

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 14, 2026)

The warmer weather is bringing out all those insects and critters!

EMT Bobby Brown shares with Verne (WBFJ) some practical tips about treating ‘Bites and Stings’ while enjoying the outdoors!

*Bobby Brown is an EMT-Paramedic with Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services

Honey bees vs wasps. How to remove that barb.

Use ice when dealing with spider bites and bee stings.

Know your symptoms when dealing with a spider bite or snake bite.

Water safety tip = eliminate distractions!

Vehicles become hot quickly during the spring and summer months. Keep your car locked, even in your driveway!

#1 = Always have a small first aid kit on hand.

Find out more about treating bites and stings (American Red Cross) www.redcross.org/take-a-class/res…bites-and-stings

Learn more about Forsyth County EMS forsyth.cc/EmergencyServices/ems/

Plus…

Amanda Markle, Forsyth County Tax Assessor and Collector, shares more about the current Property Tax Appeal for Forsyth County Residents.

The deadline to appeal the property tax value on real property like a home or land (in Forsyth County) is June 30, 2026.

All the applications and additional forms can be found at forsyth.cc/tax or call 336-703-2300

Listen to our interview now…

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 14, 2026)