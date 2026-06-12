Friday News June 12, 2026

Heat Advisory for the Piedmont Triad this afternoon

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT your outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Reminder: On a 90-degree day, a vehicle’s interior can quickly heat up to over

100 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees within 30 minutes.

https://www.kadn.com/news/local/good-question-how-hot-can-your-car-get/article

Update in Winston-Salem. Water customers on the north side of town (around Wake Forest University) may notice water pressure fluctuations and/or temporary discoloration from their tap through next Friday, June 19. Reason: Routine maintenance and inspection of the water tank at Wake Forest Road and University Parkway.

*Your tap water remains safe for drinking, cooking and bathing.

BTW: It is recommended that you postpone laundering light-colored fabrics to prevent potential staining. More info at cityofws.org/citylink

Don Martin announces his retirement.

The Forsyth County Commissioner Chair will retire on July 31 after 12 years of service.

In a press release, Don Martin listed numerous accomplishments that he and fellow commissioners completed over the past 11 years including the building of three new libraries, a new courthouse, a new Kaleideum Science Museum, a new clubhouse at Tanglewood, and a new Agricultural Center that houses the Forsyth Cooperative Extension program.

Martin ended his announcement by saying…

“Four years ago, I promised my wife that I would step down from public life if I were fortunate enough to reach 75 years of age – and that happens next month! She has a “few” things planned for me, we have four wonderful grandchildren to spend more time with, and we are looking forward to taking our first cruise in the fall!”

Stanley Cup Final: The Carolina Hurricanes vs the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Canes winning Game 5 last (Thursday) night in Raleigh. https://www.wral.com/sports/

Game 6 in Vegas on Sunday (8pm) on ABC-45. The Canes lead the series tied 3 – 2.

Traffic Alert: Expect heavy traffic around the Greensboro Coliseum (and Special Events center) again today through 7pm due to Guildford County High School graduations. https://www.gcsnc.com/all-events

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

A section of Ebert Road remains CLOSED between Swaim Road and Brookhill Drive through June 19. Crews are replacing a failing drainage pipe under the road.

*a DETOUR is in place at old Salisbury Road and Pope Road.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_6241d8ed-24cd-48a3-bbe0-aaac5422b0bb.html

Update: Mineral Springs and Reynold Park pools are CLOSED today (June 12) due to the Extreme Heat, according to the City of Winston-Salem.

Staff will be moved to other pools around the city, allowing lifeguards and other employees to get adequate rest breaks. Press Release

2026 FIFA World Cup

Team USA vs Paraguay TONIGHT (June 12) at 8pm (Fox 8 WGHP).

A record 48 men’s soccer teams will compete across North America, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. FIFA play continues through July 19.

FIFA is the MOST watched sporting event across the globe.

https://www.fifa.com/en/tournaments/mens/worldcup/canadamexicousa2026

Representing! Two former Demon Deacons, Mark McKenzie (Team USA) and Alistair Johnston (Team Canada) will proudly represent their nations in FIFA.

https://godeacs.com/news/2026/5/29/mens-soccer-two-demon-deacons-set-for-2026-fifa-world-cup

World Cup Bible Reading Challenge

The YouVersion Bible App is encouraging readers to keep the Bible App open for seven days in a row from now through July 19. “This challenge isn’t just about celebrating sports; it’s about helping people around the world build lifelong Bible ‘reading’ habits.” www.crosswalk.com/headlines/

Donation Stations help feed families facing food insecurity.

Shop and donate locally this Saturday (June 13) at…

*Cobblestone Farmers Market on S Marshall Street

…and the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market

Hosted by the NC Cooperative Extension of Forsyth County!

INFO: https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/news/2026/ or call (336) 703-2850.

The NBA Finals: San Antonio Spurs over the New York Knicks

Game 5: Saturday night (8:30pm) in San Antonio. The Knicks lead the series 3-1.

https://www.foxnews.com/sports/nba-finals-game-4-recap

June is Refugee Awareness month

World Relief Triad presenting a theological conversation on Immigration.

Blueberry season is almost here, according to Apple Family Farm.

“The countdown is on—fresh blueberry season will be starting in just a couple of weeks”