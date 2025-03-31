WHAT'S NEW
CAIN IN CONCERT

wdecker_wbfj
March 31, 2025

Get ready, because CAIN is bringing the joy back to your city this fall with CAIN Live and In Color! After lighting up the stage on the Hits Deep Tour, CAIN is returning with a vibrant, feel-good night of music that will have you celebrating your faith. And they’re bringing Jon Reddick and Caleb & John with them – plus, the whole evening is hosted by Annie F. Downs! From fan favorites like “Rise Up (Lazarus)” to “I’m So Blessed,” CAIN knows how to turn every show into an unforgettable experience. This is your chance to catch them headlining, so grab your tickets now, bring your friends, and let’s make some colorful memories together!

TICKET LINK: https://bit.ly/4ayJQXh

