Thursday News March 12, 2026

Today is Popcorn Lovers Day (Fun Facts)

Americans consume 17 billion quarts of popcorn annually, enough to fill the Empire State Building 18 times. The mention of eating Popcorn goes back some 5,000 years. Microwaveable popcorn was invented by Pillsbury in 1982. Nebraska produces the most popcorn in America, around 250 million pounds per year.https://www.poppedrepublic.com/blogs/all-blogs/fun-facts-about-popcorn?

Election officials in Guilford and Rockingham counties still show 23 votes separating Phil Berger and Sam Page in that tight Republican primary race for state senate. County Election boards will certify the results of the March 3 Primary on Friday.

March 12: Deadline for military and overseas ballots to be received by county boards of elections

• Friday, March 13 — Counties certify election results

• Tuesday, March 17 — Deadline for the trailing candidate to request a recount

• Wednesday, March 25 — State Board of Elections meets to certify final results after any recount.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/bergerpage-race-remains-razor-thin-with-no-military-ballots-received-so-far-district-26-recount/83

RECALL: Toyota recalling over a half a million (550,000) Highlander model vehicles over a recliner defect – the second-row seats “may not fully lock after seat back adjustment”. The recall affects Highlander and Highlander Hybrid model years 2021 – 2024.

https://myfox8.com/news/550000-toyota-highlander-vehicles-recalled-over-defect/

Baptists on Mission: Latest numbers from their Western NC Rebuild…

700 Homes Completed… 250 In Progress… 20 New Homes Being Constructed

“Serving Him by serving others” Volunteer opportunities at https://helenerebuild.org

“I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2” still in the Top 10 (#8) in theaters nationwide.

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/i-can-only-imagine-2-2026/

College Hoops: Men’s ACC Tournament in Charlotte (Thursday games)

NC State vs Virginia at noon…Duke vs FSU at 7pm…UNC vs Clemson at 9:30pm https://theacc.com/feature/mens-basketball-tournament

Long-time educator Tom Kearns will be this year’s grand marshal of the Welcome Easter Parade planned for Saturday (March 21). Mr Kearns taught Ag classes for 38 years at North Davidson High School! The Easter Parade route will travel along Old Highway 52 from North Davidson High School toward Welcome Elementary School on that Saturday starting at 3pm.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/entertainment/

Special thanks to Kaitlin (City of WS) and Adam (Village of Clemmons) for sharing more about Forsyth Creek Week on the WBFJ Morning Show.

Forsyth Creek Week (March 21 – 29, 2026)

Educational, family fun events and activities all week long including…

Frog Walks

Creek Week Clean-ups (various locations)

Kid events (Creek week themed story times)

Prepping for Emergencies (Thursday, March 26)

FREE Fishing at Salem Lake (Friday, March 27)

Medicine Drops in Winston-Salem, Kernersville and Clemmons

Most Forsyth Creek Week activities are FREE unless otherwise noted.

Event details at https://forsythcreekweek.org/

March 12, 1993 (33 years ago) “The Blizzard of ‘93”

…the benchmark by which all High Country winter storms are measured.

Boone: 33 inches of snow

Mount Mitchell: 50 inches (official NC record for a single storm)

Snow drifts: 8 to 21 feet across the region. Wind chills in the negative numbers

A 24-hour curfew enforced for 2 days in Boone. Helicopters delivered food, medicine, and livestock feed. The phrase “As bad as ’93” is still used as a point of reference for upcoming

WataugaOnline https://www.facebook.com/WataugaOnline

Surprise, you’re having triplets?

(Winston-Salem) When Laura Amador found out she was pregnant back in September, she couldn’t believe she was carrying not just one baby– but three. Her pregnancy became ‘high risk’ and she was in and out of the hospital the whole month of February.”

On March 3, Laura underwent an emergency c-section– giving birth to her three bundles of joy. Because the babies were born premature, they were taken to the NICU for care.

Oh, the Triplets were born on 03 / 03 (March 3)…which is also National Triplet Day!

*A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/triad-woman-delivers-triplets-on-national-triplet-day/70715093?utm

Two Triad families are facing life-changing challenges.

Go Fund Me accounts have been set up to assist.

*Prayerfully supporting the family of Forsyth County Deputy Kaleb Mitchell (his pregnant wife and their young son) as they navigate life without him.

Deputy Mitchell died while on duty last Saturday morning (March 7).

https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-kaleb-helping-his-family

*Guilford County Deputy ‘Raj’ Austin is battling Stage 5 kidney failure. Despite ongoing treatments and medical expenses, she has continued working while managing the financial strain of her illness. Coworkers have launched a fundraiser to help cover living expenses and potentially provide a reliable vehicle to ensure she can continue getting to work and medical appointments. https://www.gofundme.com/f/all-in-for-deputy-austin