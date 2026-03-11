Forsyth Creek Week (March 21 – 29, 2026)
Educational, family fun events and activities all week long!
Most Forsyth Creek Week activities are FREE unless otherwise noted.
Event details at https://forsythcreekweek.org/
Tons of events
*Creek Week Jamboree on Sunday (March 22) at 2pm
Frog Walks
Creek Week Clean-ups (various locations)
Walking Guides
Kid events (Creek week themed readings / puzzles?)
Prepping for Emergencies (March 26)
FREE Fishing at Salem Lake (March 27)
Medicine Drops
Kernersville (March 21-27) at the Shepherd’s Center
Winston-Salem (Monday – Friday, March 21-27 location ________)
Clemmons (Monday, March 23 location______)
Kaitlin Chamberlain, Community Educator with the City of Winston-Salem
Adam Ernest, Village of Clemmons