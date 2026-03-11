Forsyth Creek Week (March 21 – 29, 2026)

Educational, family fun events and activities all week long!

Most Forsyth Creek Week activities are FREE unless otherwise noted.

Event details at https://forsythcreekweek.org/

Tons of events

*Creek Week Jamboree on Sunday (March 22) at 2pm

Frog Walks

Creek Week Clean-ups (various locations)

Walking Guides

Kid events (Creek week themed readings / puzzles?)

Prepping for Emergencies (March 26)

FREE Fishing at Salem Lake (March 27)

Medicine Drops

Kernersville (March 21-27) at the Shepherd’s Center

Winston-Salem (Monday – Friday, March 21-27 location ________)

Clemmons (Monday, March 23 location______)

Thanks to Kaitlin and Adam for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show to share more!!!

Kaitlin Chamberlain, Community Educator with the City of Winston-Salem

Adam Ernest, Village of Clemmons