WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Forsyth Creek Week (March 21 – 29, 2026)

Forsyth Creek Week (March 21 – 29, 2026)

wbfj-verne
March 11, 2026

Forsyth Creek Week (March 21 – 29, 2026)

Educational, family fun events and activities all week long!

Most Forsyth Creek Week activities are FREE unless otherwise noted.

Event details at https://forsythcreekweek.org/

Tons of events

*Creek Week Jamboree on Sunday (March 22) at 2pm

Frog Walks

Creek Week Clean-ups (various locations)

Walking Guides

Kid events (Creek week themed readings / puzzles?)

Prepping for Emergencies (March 26)

FREE Fishing at Salem Lake (March 27)

 

Medicine Drops

Kernersville (March 21-27) at the Shepherd’s Center

Winston-Salem (Monday – Friday, March 21-27 location ________)

Clemmons (Monday, March 23 location______)

 

Thanks to Kaitlin and Adam for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show to share more!!!

Kaitlin Chamberlain, Community Educator with the City of Winston-Salem

Adam Ernest, Village of Clemmons

 

 

 

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Tips: Planning for Spring

wbfj-verne
March 11, 2026

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
March 11, 2026

Wednesday News March 11, 2026

wbfj-verne
March 11, 2026

Tuesday News March 10, 2026

wbfj-verne
March 10, 2026

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

wbfj-verne
March 10, 2026

Monday News March 09, 2026

wbfj-verne
March 9, 2026
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.