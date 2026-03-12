FORSYTH CREEK WEEK + RED CROSS MONTH (SUN@5)

This week on Sunday @ 5, a public affairs podcast hosted by Verne…

Forsyth Creek Week (March 21 – 29, 2026)

Kaitlin Chamberlain (City of WS) and Adam Earnest (Village of Clemmons) share more about fun, educational, family friendly events planned for Forsyth Creek Week coming up March 21 – March 29.

*Creek Week Clean-ups, FREE Fishing at Salem Lake plus Medicine Drops in Winston-Salem, Kernersville and Clemmons. Forsyth Creek Week Jamboree planned for Sunday (March 22) at 2pm at Fourth of July Park in Kernersville. Most Forsyth Creek Week activities are FREE unless otherwise noted.

Forsyth Creek Week (March 21 – 29, 2026) https://forsythcreekweek.org/

Kaitlin Chamberlain, Community Educator Stormwater Division with the City of Winston-Salem

Adam Ernest, Village of Clemmons, Storm Water Division

March is American Red Cross Month

From Blood collection to disaster relief, learn how to get involved with the American Red Cross with Wes Haynes

Wes will step us through the process of blood donation. Who can give? First time givers. Prepping BEFORE you donate.

Call 1-800-Red Cross or download the Red Cross Blood App RedCrossBlood.org/

*Wes Haynes is District Manager, Donor Recruitment for the Greater Carolinas Blood Services Region (American Red Cross).

No Mow March

That’s right, Dr. Shaleen Miller, Sustainability Director with the City of Winston-Salem, encouraging all of us to wait till April to mow our lawns to help support our pollinators.

Learn more: https://www.cityofws.org/870/Sustainability

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 15, 2026)