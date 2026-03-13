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Friday News March 13, 2026

wbfj-verne
March 13, 2026

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen in the Moderate range (Fri)  https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

 Significant damage. Fire crews including the Kernersville Fire Department working to put out a fire overnight at Tex Tech Coatings Manufacturing in downtown Kernersville. No injuries reported. www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/flames-ignite-at-kernersville-manufacturing-plant/83-97b21d9d-2c10-483a-89cc-799da4ea498f

 

 Funeral arrangements announced for Deputy Kaleb Mitchell, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputy killed in a crash last Saturday, March 7. Visitation and funeral services will be held Monday afternoon (March 16) at Woodland Baptist Church on Bethania-Rural Hall Road in Winston-Salem.  Visitation with the family at noon. The Homegoing Service will follow at 2pm.Due to limited parking, please carpool if possible.

*Burroughs Funeral Home in Walnut Cove is assisting the family.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/funeral-arrangements-deputy-kaleb-mitchell-fatal-crash/70721438

 

 

Second Harvest Food Bank in Winston-Salem held a ribbon cutting on Thursday for their new Sensory Garden on Thursday. Organizers say the sensory garden is an interactive space where children, families, and visitors can learn more about how food is grown while enjoying the sights, sounds, and aromas of plants and herbs. Press Release

 

 

County Election boards across the state will ‘certify the results of the March 3 Primary’ later today. As of Thursday, election officials in Guilford and Rockingham counties still show 23 votes separating Phil Berger and Sam Page in that tight Republican primary race for state senate.

  • Tuesday, March 17 — Deadline for the trailing candidate to request a recount
    • Wednesday, March 25 — State Board of Elections meets to certify final results after any recount.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/bergerpage-race-remains-razor-thin-with-no-military-ballots-received-so-far-district-26-recount/83

 

 

College Hoops: Men’s ACC Tournament in Charlotte (Friday night games)

Virginia vs Miami at 7pm…Duke vs Clemson at 9:30pm.

ACC Championship game will be Saturday night at 8:30pm

https://theacc.com/feature/mens-basketball-tournament

 

 

 “I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2” still in the Top 10 (#8) in theaters nationwide.

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/i-can-only-imagine-2-2026/

 

 

Today is…

Pre-School Appreciation Day

Chicken Noodle Soup day

Good Samaritan Day

World Sleep day (enjoy)

 

 

 

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