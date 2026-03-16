Monday News March 16, 2026

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen in the LOW range for Monday https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

First day of Spring is this Friday (March 20)

REMINDER: If your windshield wipers are on make sure your lights are ON.

It helps other drivers to see YOU better! And it’s the law!

Most area schools CLOSED today due to the threat of severe weather.

Crisis Control Ministry is Closed today.

The average price for regular unleaded is now $3.52 a gallon, up 25 cents from last week.

https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

The ‘Celebration of Life’ service for Kaleb Mitchell, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty on March 7th started at 2pm at Woodland Baptist Church on Bethania-Rural Hall Road in Winston-Salem. *Livestream link on our Facebook page.

*Burroughs Funeral Home in Walnut Cove is assisting the family.

“I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2” still in theaters (#11 after 4 weeks in the Top 10)

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/i-can-only-imagine-2-2026/

County Election boards across the state certified their results of the March 3 Primary on Friday. 23 votes still separate Sam Page and Phil Berger in that Republican primary race for state senate. Deadline for the trailing candidate to request a recount is Tuesday March 17.

State Board of Elections meets to certify final results after any recount this Wednesday.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/bergerpage-race-remains-razor-thin-with-no-military-ballots-received-so-far-district-26-recount/83

March Madness: College Hoops / NCAA Tournament brackets are set…

(Men) Duke, UNC, NC State and HPU. (Women) Duke, UNC, NC State and HPU

Wake Forest Men heading to the NIT and the Lady Deacs heading to the WNIT.

As the war with Iran enters its 17th day, fresh strikes are rattling parts of the Middle East while disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz are pushing oil prices to their highest levels in years.

One month into the partial government shutdown, hundreds of TSA agents have quit, while others have taken unscheduled time off, prompting even more travel disruptions at airports nationwide.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, March 16…

Ciener Botanical Garden (Kville) = 11am – 3:30pm

Elkin Rescue Squad = 1:30pm – 6pm

Hillsville VFW (Hillsville, Va) = 11am – 5pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

It’s Happy Camper Week on WBFJ

Listen each morning this week as Wally and Verne highlight an area Summer camp!

Learn more on our news blog at wbfj.fm