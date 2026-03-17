Tuesday News March 17, 2026

Today is St Patrick’s Day.

Below normal temperatures (but sunny) for Greensboro, Goldsboro and Emerald Isle 😊

Wear green and snag some deals…

Krispy Kreme FREEBIE!: Dress in green and get one FREE Green O’riginal Glazed doughnut at participating shops.

Baskin-Robbins: Caribou Coffee: Cinnabon: Dairy Queen Duck Donuts Dunkin Starbucks

Jimmy John’s: $8.99 Meal Deal

Marco’s Pizza: Get $3 off any size Specialty Pizza when you use the code LUCKY at online checkout on March 17, 2026 at participating locations.

McDonald’s: Shamrock Shake and the OREO Shamrock McFlurry for a limited time.

Deals details: https://www.wral.com/consumer/st-patricks-day-deals-march-2026/

Spring begins this Friday (March 20)

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen in the MODERATE range thru Wed. https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, March 17…

Calvary Moravian Church, Holly Avenue in Winston Salem = 2pm – 6pm

Paul’s Chapel, West Center Street Ext. Lexington = 2pm – 7pm

Rehobeth Church in Greensboro = 2:30 – 7pm

Journey Church in Asheboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

North Wilkesboro Presbyterian Church in North Wilkesboro = 3-7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

War in the Middle East: Gas prices continue to climb. The average price for regular unleaded is now $3.55 a gallon, diesel is averaging $5 dollars a gallon. https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

The city of Thomasville is upgrading its community alert system.

Residents who wish to continue receiving alerts from the city, simply need to text the word THOMASVILLE to 65513 or visit https://thomasville.genasys.com/portal/en to sign up.

It’s Happy Camper Week on WBFJ. Listen each morning this week as Wally and Verne highlight an area Summer camp! Learn more on our news blog at wbfj.fm

March Madness: College Hoops

NCAA Tournament brackets are set. Tonight: NC State vs Texas at 9:15pm.

NIT: Wake Forest hosting Navy at the Joel (first round NIT) on Wednesday at 7pm.

Traffic Alert: Davidson County (Bridge Repair)

East Holly Grove Road is CLOSED in both directions near Embler Road for repairs on a 73-year-old bridge. Expect a detour through March 27. Source: NC-DOT

www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/nearly-two-week-road-closure-planned-for-davidson-county-bridge-repairs/article_fac21b7f-9aea-5f4f-bbdd-6137c7c28211.html?

Breaking News: Recount requested.

Sen. Phil Berger filed for a recount this morning in his narrow loss to Sheriff Sam Page in the Republican primary for a state Senate district covering, Rockingham and Guilford counties. Page leads Berger by just 23 votes.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2026/03/17/berger-page-recount-election-nc

Who is this Saint Patrick?

A 5th-century Christian missionary and bishop to Ireland.

At age 16, Patrick was kidnapped from his family estate by pirates and taken to Ireland as a slave. He spent six years herding sheep where he turned to prayer and developed a deep Christian faith. In a vision that his “ship was ready,” Patrick fled to the coast and returned to Britain. Years later, he had another vision to return back to Ireland.

Following 15 years of ‘Christian’ training in Gaul (modern France), Patrick was ordained as a bishop and returned to Ireland around 432 AD. As a Missionary, Patrick spent the rest of his life traveling across Ireland, leading thousands of pagans to Christ, establishing churches and monasteries. Patrick is credited with using the shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity…

https://cbn.com/article/holidays/patricius-true-story-st-patrick

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/parenting/saint-patrick-the-amazing-impact-of-one-believer/

Our WBFJ verse of the day is from Matthew 5:14 NIV…

‘You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden’

This is from Jesus during his Sermon on the Mount, where He defines his followers’ role as being ‘visible’, being imitators of His truth and righteousness.

As Christians we are designed to shine brightly and guide others to God through our actions.

Another recount requested. Linda Winikoff, an at-large school board candidate who narrowly missed advancing to the general election, has asked the Forsyth County Board of Elections for a recount of the results of her Democratic primary race. “This request is made in accordance with the procedures provided by law and is not intended to challenge the integrity of the election process, but rather to ensure that the final count is correct,” Winikoff said in a Facebook post.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/article_c587677c-15bc-4dd0-a10a-16bfe112b990.html

Forsyth Creek Week begins Saturday, March 21 thru March 29.

Educational, family fun events and activities all week long!

Most Forsyth Creek Week activities are FREE unless otherwise noted.

Creek Week Jamboree is set for this Sunday (March 22) at 2pm at Fourth of July Park in Kernersville. Event details at https://forsythcreekweek.org/

Lots of family friendly events

Frog Walks

Creek Week Clean-ups (various locations)

Kid events (Creek week themed story times)

Prepping for Emergencies (Thursday, March 26)

FREE Fishing at Salem Lake (Friday, March 27)

Medicine Drops in Winston-Salem, Kernersville and Clemmons

This ‘Miracle Berry’ helps Chemo patients reduce that metallic taste so they can enjoy food again. A species of red berry native to Africa and now grown in Florida is helping cancer patients reclaim the ability to enjoy food thanks to the berry’s unique ability to turn sour foods sweet. Proper nutrition is important to any cancer battle, but this can often become difficult because of something called “chemo mouth.” These ‘miracle’ berries can help restore one of the great joys of life—eating—to those who’ve lost it to chemotherapy drugs. https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/the-miracle-berry-helps-chemo-patients-remove-metallic-taste-so-they-can-enjoy-food-again/

Breaking news: “No imminent threat”? Joe Kent, head of the US National Counterterrorism Center has become the first senior Trump administration official to resign over the war in Iran. Why it matters: Kent’s stinging rebuke — that Trump launched the war under pressure from Israel despite Iran posing “no imminent threat” to the U.S. — underscores the discomfort many in the “America First” camp feel about the war.

“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby. Until June of 2025, you (referring to President Trump) understood that the wars in the Middle East were a trap that robbed America of the precious lives of our patriots and depleted the wealth and prosperity of our nation.”

-Joe Kent, (former) Head of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center.

Kent also was part of Army Special Forces and a CIA paramilitary officer

Democrats opposed Kent’s former appointment, citing his ties to far-right figures and his embrace of conspiracy theories about Jan. 6 https://www.axios.com/2026/03/17/joe-kent-resigns-trump-iran-israel-threat