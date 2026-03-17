Who is this St Patrick??

Patrick was a 5th-century Christian missionary and bishop to Ireland.

At age 16, Patrick was kidnapped from his family estate by pirates and taken to Ireland as a slave. He spent six years herding sheep where he turned to prayer and developed a deep Christian faith.

In a vision that his “ship was ready,” Patrick fled to the coast and returned to Britain. Years later, he had another vision to return back to Ireland.

Following 15 years of ‘Christian’ training in Gaul (modern France), Patrick was ordained as a bishop and returned to Ireland around 432 AD.

As a Missionary, Patrick spent the rest of his life traveling across Ireland, leading thousands of pagans to Christ, establishing churches and monasteries.

Patrick is credited with using the shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity…

https://cbn.com/article/holidays/patricius-true-story-st-patrick

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/parenting/saint-patrick-the-amazing-impact-of-one-believer/

Matthew 5:14 NIV…

‘You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden’

This is from Jesus during his Sermon on the Mount, where He defines his followers’ role as being ‘visible’, being imitators of His truth and righteousness.

As Christians we are designed to shine brightly and guide others to God through our actions.