‘Miracle Berry’ helps Chemo patients enjoy food again

This ‘Miracle Berry’ helps Chemo patients reduce that metallic taste so they can enjoy food again. A species of red berry native to Africa and now grown in Florida is helping cancer patients reclaim the ability to enjoy food thanks to the berry’s unique ability to turn sour foods sweet. Proper nutrition is important to any cancer battle, but this can often become difficult because of something called “chemo mouth.” These ‘miracle’ berries can help restore one of the great joys of life—eating—to those who’ve lost it to chemotherapy drugs.

https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/the-miracle-berry-helps-chemo-patients-remove-metallic-taste-so-they-can-enjoy-food-again/

*As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show (Tuesday, March 17, 2026)