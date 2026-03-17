St Paddy’s Day Deals

Wear ‘green’ and score some deals on St Patrick’s Day (and beyond)…

Krispy Kreme FREEBIE!: Dress in green and get one FREE Green O’riginal Glazed doughnut at participating shops in-shop or in the drive-thru valid March 16-17, 2026. No purchase is necessary for this offer. In addition, they are offering $12 Green O’riginal Glazed Dozens on 3/16–3/17 in-store, at the drive-thru, or online for pickup or delivery.

Baskin-Robbins: Rewards members get $5 off a $35+ cake order at participating locations through March 31, 2026. They are also offering the St. Patrick’s Day Cake and Mint Chocolate Chip treats for a limited time. See their website for details.

Caribou Coffee: Reward members can check their Caribou Coffee app or the Caribou website for a possible lucky charm coupon for 20% off food valid March 16-20, 2026 at participating locations.

Cinnabon: Rewards members get a lemonade for $1 with the purchase of a baked good from 3/14 to 3/17/26 at participating locations when you apply the reward at checkout. See the details on their website.

Dairy Queen: Offering the Mint Oreo Blizzard for a limited time. Plus, Free Cone Day is March 19, 2026. See their Facebook page for details.

Duck Donuts: Offering the Lucky Duck Assortment & the Magical Charms Milkshake for a limited time at participating locations.

Dunkin: Through March 18, 2026, Dunkin’ Rewards members get a $3 Medium Dunkin’ Zero energy drink after 1 p.m. at participating locations when you order ahead in the Dunkin’ App, or scan your Dunkin’ Rewards ID at checkout or pay with an enrolled Dunkin’ card. They are also offering 100 bonus points when you order ahead on Mondays at participating locations. See the details on their website.

Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery: Get 25 bonus points after you make two qualifying Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery Rewards orders of $20 or more between 3/1/2026 – 3/31/2026 at participating locations, according to the e-mail sent to subscribers on March 1.

Jimmy John’s: Beginning March 16, 2026, participating Jimmy John’s locations are offering an $8.99 Meal Deal including the choice of a regular 8” #4 Turkey Tom® or #1 The Pepe® as well as Jimmy Chips® and a drink. The offer is available online and in the Jimmy John’s app for a limited time. See the details on their press release.

Marco’s Pizza: Get $3 off any size Specialty Pizza when you use the code LUCKY at online checkout on March 17, 2026 at participating locations.

McAlister’s Deli: Offering the McAlister’s Lucky Lemonade with a blend of blue raspberry syrup and peach puree for a limited time.

McDonald’s: Offering the Shamrock Shake® and the OREO® Shamrock McFlurry® for a limited time.

Nothing Bundt Cakes: Offering Bundtlet Towers starting at $20 and the Lucky You Bundt Cake starting at $42 at participating locations.

Outback Steakhouse: On March 17, 2026, get a Bloomin’ Onion® plus your choice of 16 oz domestic draft beer or COCA-COLA® product for $10 for dine-in at participating locations. Mention “$10 Bloom and Beverage” to your server to get this offer. See the details on their website.

Panera Bread: Get 20% off online gift cards through March 17, 2026.

Starbucks: Reward members should check the Starbucks app on March 17 for a possible offer. The e-mail I received indicates I’ll get 25 Bonus Stars when I order anytime on 3/17/26 at participating locations. You have to “activate this offer to participate and then pay using your Starbucks Card or linked payment method, or by scanning your Starbucks app prior to checkout,” according to the e-mail sent on March 16. Check your Starbucks app to see if you received this offer (or a different one).

https://www.wral.com/consumer/st-patricks-day-deals-march-2026/